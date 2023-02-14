CARY — The West Carteret boys swim team put up a second straight fifth-place finish in the 3A state championship meet at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary on Friday.
The Patriots matched last season’s placement with 137 points. Carrboro won the meet with 231 points.
The top finish came from the 200-yard medley relay team of Cameron Johnson, Colton Ellis, Cooper Law and Sam Johnson. The four swimmers combined to place second in 1 minute, 40.76 seconds.
The same relay group placed sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:31.60.
Outside of the relays, the top finishes came in the 1-meter diving event. Braxton Morris placed fifth with a score of 229.55, and Ellis was sixth with a 194.95.
Johnson had three more impressive finishes. He placed eighth in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:49.42, 10th in the 100-yard freestyle with a 49.54-second clocking and 11th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.03.
Ellis placed 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.75, Kai Taylor finished in 14th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:05.66 clocking and 16th in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:14.64. Law placed 15th in the 50-yard freestyle with a 23.61 clocking.
