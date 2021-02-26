Two weeks ago, I wrote in this column that football was having to eat a slice of humble pie due to the new sports calendar.
Boy, did that statement age like a glass of red wine in the hot August sun.
As it turns out, it really doesn’t matter when football starts – it’s still the king of sports. Only the king of sports could prompt the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions that were firmly in place for every other sport that preceded it.
That’s what happened Wednesday when Gov. Roy Cooper announced wholesale changes to the state’s coronavirus restrictions policy. Among many changes was the increase of spectators allowed at indoor and outdoor sports events.
Specifically, outdoor sports will still be limited to 30% capacity but will no longer have a 100-person cap.
Indoor capacity was also increased from a cap of 25 fans to 30 percent of a gym’s maximum capacity with a 250-fan cap, but that change won’t have a significant impact as basketball is almost over. However, all four county prep hoops teams still in the postseason got to play in a much more spirited environment on Saturday in the third round.
A change to venue capacity wasn’t expected by coaches and athletic directors for the remainder of the school year. That the change would come two days before the first week of regular season football is telling.
Heck, if coaches knew the start of football season was all it took to achieve changes to capacity, sitting through basketball games with 25 fans in attendance would have been a little easier. Seriously, those basketball games were a sad echo of those before the pandemic.
Leading up to the announcement, state House lawmakers had proposed legislation, House Bill 128, to allow “athletes and their families, support staff and employees to attend indoor or outdoor sporting events for a qualifying education institution.”
I’m sure each county’s sports scene has been different this year, but the families of athletes in this county have had every opportunity to attend home games.
Across social media on Monday, the hashtag #LetUsInNC was gaining traction, with photos posted of parents watching their children’s games from behind a fence. That never happened in this county. Schools graciously prioritized parents of home athletes for the 25-person cap rule.
The math worked out for the most part. There are no more than approximately 12 players on each basketball and volleyball team. That allows two parents for each child to fit comfortably inside the 25-person cap. For soccer and lacrosse, eclipsing the 100-person county has not been an issue.
No, it all came down to football, the money-maker for just about every program in the state. Athletic directors, coaches and parents across the state were sounding off on increasing the capacity, and they got what they wanted Wednesday.
It’s not an earth-shattering increase, but all three schools will still see a 300 percent growth from the previous cap of 100.
West Carteret will able to accommodate approximately 414 fans, East Carteret will let in 350 and Croatan 328.
I’m all for schools having the ability to make more money for football games, especially considering the losses athletic programs have sustained this year, but it should be noted that such a change was made with blatant preference for a single sport.
Personally, I’m excited to see more butts in the seats for a sport that I look forward to covering each year. As long as everyone stays socially distanced and wears their masks, let’s get ready for some football.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
