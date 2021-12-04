OCRACOKE — The East Carteret boys basketball team took a trip to Ocracoke on Friday and earned its first win of the season in relaxing fashion.
The Mariners (1-1) jumped out to a 25-2 lead after the first quarter and cruised from there on their way to a 73-28 triumph.
Six players scored for East in the opening frame with Shamel Baker going for seven points, Charles Matheka putting up six, Cole Jernigan and Jacob Nelson adding four apiece, and Miguel Bassotto and Skylar Gray each chipping in with two.
Baker finished the night’s work with a game-high 15 points, followed by Nelson with 14 and Matheka with 12.
The Mariners connected for eight three-pointers with Baker hitting three, and Jeremiah Stubbs and Max Bernauer each making two.
Landon Fuller led the Dolphins (0-2) with 12 points.
East will play three games next week, traveling to Washington (2-1) on Monday and West Carteret (4-1) on Wednesday and hosting Croatan (0-5) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret................. 25 15 18 15 - 73
Ocracoke........................ 2 10 11 5 - 28
EAST CARTERET (73) – Baker 15, Nelson 14, Matheka 12, Jernigan 9, Bernauer 8, Stubbs 6, Gray 4, Bassotto 2, Hollingsworth 2, Morris 1.
OCRACOKE (28) – Fuller 12, Grant 6, Ely 5, Villanveva 3, Elicker 2.
