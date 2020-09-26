ATLANTIC BEACH — The Carteret County and Morehead City Parks and Recreation departments have put a new spin on volleyball this fall.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organizations moved the sport outside and put kids on the beach at the Atlantic Beach Circle.
“Between us and Morehead City Parks and Rec, we have about 140 kids out here,” CCPR Athletic Program Supervisor AnMarie Ivester said. “We usually have that many, but not all at one place like this.”
The popularity of the sport created logistical challenges that saw five courts and four nights of the week utilized.
The 11-12 age division, the biggest of all the groups, features eight teams that play on four courts on Tuesday and Thursday nights.
On Monday and Wednesday nights, the 9-10 age division featuring six teams plays on three courts, while the 13-14 age division that has five teams plays on two courts.
“We thought about adding high school, but we didn’t have room,” Ivester said. “We were out of days and out of courts. It got bigger than I thought it would.”
The league started Monday and will run through Oct. 19. And unlike the indoor sport, weather will play a part in beach volleyball.
“A court was under water the first night we came out here, but that was an unusual tide,” Ivester said.
All five courts were busy Wednesday night with the 9-10 age division taking up three courts with the most enthusiastic kids on the beach cheering after each play.
“They are the most fun group,” Ivester said. “Because they go from not being able to hit the ball at all or volley it, and by the end of the season, they are doing it. Most of them have hardly ever been out there when they first start.”
The league has been going for about 8 years, and Ivester said she has seen the impact on middle schools.
“I think you can tell the difference,” she said. “They go in with a good knowledge of it instead of starting it for the first time.”
The 13-14 age division of middle schoolers took up two courts Wednesday and displayed players with advanced skills. Most of those kids expressed gratitude for the league.
“I’m just very thankful,” Zoe Baily said. “Even though there is corona(virus), we are able to come out here and spend time together. Sports are a big part of our lives.”
Katie McCoury agreed the social aspect played a big part for a group of kids that have seen their lives upended for the past seven months.
“I think we are definitely missing that part of life, hanging out with friends during sports,” she said. “And it’s fun to try something new. Because I hadn’t tried beach volleyball before.”
With no middle school or high school volleyball this fall, Ivester said finding referees was easy, and for the first time in her career, she didn’t have to scrounge for coaches with members of the community recognizing the need.
Emily Sullivan, a former West Carteret standout and recent college graduate, was happy to help out.
“Parks and Rec needed coaches, and while I’m not half as talented as the coaches I had, I am excited to work with the next group of volleyball players and impart what I can,” she said. “Mostly, it’s been exciting to watch them play again after the months of lockdown.”
