We could see something in the county during this school calendar year for just the third time in its history.
Twice in the past 11 years, we witnessed an individual state champion in the fall, winter and spring.
In 2011-2012, Blake Dodge did it all by herself, hitting the trifecta by earning gold in each season.
Then a sophomore at West Carteret, she claimed the county’s first-ever cross country state crown in the fall in a time of 18 minutes, 50 seconds.
In the winter, she edged South Brunswick’s Carmen Hilliard by three hundredths of a second in the 1,600 meters, timing in at 5:09.54 to Hilliard’s 5:09.57 at the 1A/2A/3A indoor state championship.
She also teamed up with Katie Cease, Samantha Schleiker and Kelly Erickson to win the 3,200-meter relay in 9:49.34.
In the spring, Dodge earned her fourth gold medal of the school year by winning the 800 meters in 2:16.03 at the 3A outdoor track and field state championship.
Teammate John Crossley also garnered an 800-meter state title in 1:54.48.
Five years later, Emme Fisher kicked off what would be the second-best year in county history for individual state champions.
The West Carteret senior captured just the second cross country title for the county by finishing in 18:26.
In the winter, Fisher won the 3,200 meters in 11:29.14.
Teammate Mackenzie Whitaker took the long jump with an 18-foot, 3.25-inch leap and also placed first in the triple jump with a 38-05 tale of the tape.
Randi Yeomans added a gold in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.56.
Croatan chipped in with two more indoor track and field titles at the 1A/2A state meet.
Michael Quispe secured the victory in the 500 meters in 1:07.80. He joined Tyler Robinson, Robert Brenneman and Joseph Bulfer to win the 1,600-meter relay in 3:31.90.
East Carteret’s Beau Studebaker (37-0) and West Carteret’s Will Newbern (51-0) each capped undefeated seasons in wrestling with state crowns.
Studebaker won the 1A division’s 170-pound class with a pin of Rosman’s Cody Swangim in 2:13. Newbern took the 3A classification’s 195-pound weight class with a 7-2 decision over Rockingham County’s John Harris.
Cam Harding won East Carteret’s first swimming state title that winter in the 50-yard freestyle with a 21.89 clocking.
The spring continued the standout year with another eight golds.
Fisher joined Dodge by also going 3-for-3 with a gold in each season with a state title in the 800 meters in 2:15.69.
Whitaker took first again in the long jump with a 18-7.5 distance.
Quispe, Robinson, Brenneman and Bulfer also collected another 1,600-meter relay in 3:22.58. Devin Barnes joined Quispe, Robinson and Bulfer to win the 3,200-meter relay in 8:04.03.
The Croatan girls 1,600-meter relay team of Kaleigh Hanson, Trinity White, Ki-Ki Klaumann and Lydia Best took first in 4:07.97. Hanson also won the 800 meters in 2:19.28.
The East girls contributed to the gold tally as well with Breah Taylor taking the 1A triple jump in 37-5.5 and then teaming up with Madison Donald, Kayla Stewart and Nyshyel Godette in the 400-meter relay to win in 50.18.
At the end of 2016-2017, the yearly state title total stood at 18, which was the highest of all time until the next school year when it was broken with 19.
A bit of quick math shows you the county racked up 37 state championships in those two years.
If you ever wondered if this county produces quality student-athletes, you need look no further than those numbers.
The 2017-2018 class, however, didn’t capture a gold in every season as no one grabbed a cross country crown, which brings us back to this year.
Navaya Zales won the county’s third cross country state title, and the first for Croatan, taking the 3A meet in 18:12 this fall.
And now we arrive at winter, with the spring season quickly approaching.
Zales is a threat to join Dodge and Fisher by winning a gold in every season with her ability in the 1,600 and 3,200, as well as the 1,000 in the winter.
Each county school has a few track and field athletes that could join her atop the podium this weekend at the indoor state meet and later in the spring at the outdoor state meet.
Each county school also has a few wrestlers with opportunities to win it all the following weekend at the state tournament.
Croatan and West have chances at titles in the state swim meets this weekend as well.
We’ll see if this year’s class can match those of 2011-2012 and 2016-2017.
