BEAUFORT — The Mariners needed a soft place to land Tuesday after losing four of five boys basketball games.
They found it in their first home game since Dec. 29 with a 74-34 win over Northside-Pinetown.
“I am glad we came away with a win, especially after a tough couple of games over the break,” East Carteret coach Daniel Griffe said. “It was good to get in the win column. I’d rather it be like this every night.”
Two of East’s last four losses went down to the wire, including a 63-62 overtime setback last week to Pamlico, and a 77-76 defeat to West Craven in the previous week.
“It’s good to go through the tight ones,” Griffee said. “It’s good to be in an overtime game, to be in situations we haven’t been in.”
The Mariners evened their 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference mark at 1-1 and improved to 8-5 overall.
The Panthers fell to 5-9 overall and 0-2 in league play. They had lost seven in a row before winning their previous game versus Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Tech.
Shamel Baker, who was honored before the game for scoring his 1,000th career point, scored 10 of his 21 in the first half for East.
Charles Matheka put up 12 of his 14 in the first two quarters as his side jumped out to a 46-12 lead at the break thanks to a 31-point second period.
Eleven players scored for the Mariners in the mercy-rule contest.
Evan Taylor, Davantae Small and Brody Nelson each scored six points.
Max Vansant led Northside with 14.
East will next travel to Jones Senior on Friday. The Trojans are 6-3 overall and 0-0 in the conference.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Northside-Pinetown.................. 3 9 16 6 - 34
East Carteret............................ 15 31 16 12 - 74
NORTHSIDE (34) – Vansant 14, Alexander 6, Squires 5, Gibbs 5, Moore 4.
EAST CARTERET (74) – Baker 21, Matheka 14, Taylor 6, B. Nelson 6, Small 6, J. Nelson 5, A. Doans 4, B. Doans 4, Spickett 4, Brice 2, Watson 2.
