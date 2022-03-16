As I write this, I also celebrate “Pi” (π) day, since today (Monday) is March 14 or 3/14. Pi is the ratio of the circumference of any circle to the diameter of that circle, often poorly approximated as 22/7.
Unfortunately, Pi is an irrational number and what mathematicians call an “infinite decimal.” After the decimal point, the digits go on forever and ever and ever…3.1415926535… It has been calculated to an ungodly number of digits. So happy Pi day. I had blueberry today!
A couple weeks ago for my last radio show, I had Chuck Laughridge, fly fisherman extraordinaire, and we talked North Carolina early season shad fishing. I will summarize our discussion. It’s a nice way to interrupt the winter season with a breakout, late winter/early spring fishery.
So why is this time of year shad season? The shads are anadromous fish like striped bass. They live in the ocean but return to their natal freshwater rivers to spawn. They can arrive as early as late January or early February for the winter spawn. I have even caught some from Bogue Inlet Pier in February as they work their way back to their spawning destinations.
We have two shads to target, the smaller hickory shad and the larger American or white shad. The hickory shad are more the aggressor but max out in the 2- to 4-pound range. The bigger American shad can reach 4 to 7 pounds. Both are great aerial artists, thus carry the moniker “poor man’s tarpon.”
The American shad join us from the deep south. We see them from the Cape Fear to the Roanoke River. The hickories return to spawn from as far away as the Bay of Fundy in Canada. Locally, they show up in the Neuse/Trent rivers and the Tar River. Currently, the river levels are lower than usual (we’ve had drought conditions for many months), so the fish are mostly at the mouth of the creeks entering the river up the creeks into what Laughridge deemed “the woods.”
As river levels rise, they move in with some of the hot spots touted in social media as Pitch Kettle, Maple Cypress, Spring Garden and many more locations. Optimal spawning and catching temperatures range from the high-40s to the mid-50s. By the way, in the Neuse, since the river is now “damless,” you can find shad making their way all the way to Raleigh, and in the Tar, from Greenville to Rocky Mount.
Interestingly, it is thought that these fish do not actively feed during spawning season and their strikes are mainly reaction strikes at the presented artificials. A main artificial for catching shads are flies tossed on diminutive 3- to 5-weight fly rods fishes with an unweighted fly on a No. 4 hook and sinking line. Popular flies are featuring originally yellow and red Marabou held with gold thread, these days often replaced by the popular chartreuse and pink “electric chicken” colors.
With standard light to ultralight spinning gear, fish are often targeted with small gold or silver spoons and crappie jigs, the small stuff. I liked to make a tandem rig with a small fly on the short side and a small chartreuse crappie jig on the long side. A key to finding the fish is to find current seams where the fish can hold up with minimum of effort. When given a choice, they will always take the easy way out. In the rocky regions of the Roanoke, you can find them in current seams around the boulders.
The shad action right now is hot from the Cape Fear to the Roanoke, finishing up by mid-May as they head down river back to the ocean. I’ve heard of goodly numbers of Americans showing on the Roanoke at Weldon. By the way, they can also be caught on the way out into June, but by then, interest in the shad wains as we target other species migrating into our area – sea mullet, blues, Spanish, etc.
You know how the shads are running, but how about other pre-spring fisheries?
We know that the sea mullet showed up a few weeks ago in Beaufort and Bogue inlets, and they are still hot, especially in deeper waters of Beaufort Inlet on into the Morehead City Turning Basin. They now have started to show up in the surf from Atlantic Beach west along Bogue Banks and the ocean fishing piers, Oceanana and Bogue. Shrimp and Fishbites are the baits of choice.
The up-and-down temperatures, warm fronts and feisty cold fronts have seemingly not hurt the inside trout and slot drum fisheries with good catches in the marshes and flats holding up from the New River to the Neuse on live mud minnows and artificials. The New Bern striper action is also doing well, so says Capt. Gary Dubiel.
FYI: This month, my surf temperatures have fluctuated from a high of 58 degrees to a low of 54 with wild swings in Bogue Sound from a high of 65 to a low of 47, depending on the air temperature and wind direction, that is northeast versus southwest. Wow, that’s quite the swing. Next week, I will start monitoring the Bogue Banks and Topsail ocean fishing piers once again.
As has been the case all winter, if you get a nice day, boat your way out to the Cape Lookout Jetty.
Sheepshead and black drum will not disappoint, and you can always try the Core Banks surf for those reds hanging out there. And on the way back in, snap on your Sam’s Gitters and haul up some nice sea mullet in the inlet.
I also saw some news from a little north of us that the red drum bite on Ocracoke is going well, and interestingly, there are small blues showing there too. I’m hoping to see some slot red drum action here in Emerald Isle, and I wouldn’t even mind a few spring blues.
Happy “Pi” day!
