OCEAN — Landon Gray was one match away from qualifying for the wrestling state tournament as a junior.
He dropped a 7-4 decision to Southwest Onslow’s Anthony Lowe in the quarterfinal of the 2A east regional. There were no consolation rounds in the coronavirus pandemic-amended schedule, so wrestlers had to reach the semifinal to qualify.
“Every rep, that is what I see,” the Croatan senior said. “I remember the feeling of disappointment after that match, and that is what is pushing me to where I am today. I want to do my best. That is all I care about. I want to have no regrets, because I know they can haunt you.”
Gray went 17-4 as a junior. He’s 25-7 as a senior with podium finishes in three tournaments.
He won the first tournament of his career in December, taking the 182-pound class of the Swiss Bear by toughing out a 3-2 decision over Dixon’s Bryston DeSousa (26-2) in the final.
“That kind of set the tone for the season,” he said.
In the previous tournament, Gray took third in the 195-pound division of the Bulldog Invitational with a 5-2 decision over Laney’s Trystan Richardson (33-9).
Following the Swiss Bear, he bested Collin Jasset (36-10) of Havelock in an 8-4 decision to place third in the 182-pound class of the Beast of the East.
“It’s one of those things where I’m never satisfied, but it’s definitely an improvement,” Gray said. “I definitely had some good matches and some ones I look back and shake my head on, but it’s what makes you better and that’s how you learn.”
One of his biggest wins of the season came last week in his first venture bumping up to the 220-pound class.
Croatan and Swansboro entered the match each sporting 3-0 records in the 3A Coastal Conference.
It didn’t look good early as the visitors held a 25-3 lead after six matches that started at 120 pounds. The Cougars didn’t lose again, rattling off eight in a row to score 43 unanswered points.
Gray gave his team its first lead in the 11th bout of the night in a matchup of two of the area’s best wrestlers. He bumped up from his usual 182 spot and pinned Jace Wilkens (27-5) in 5 minutes, 35 seconds to make it a 30-25 contest.
“I always believe that you wrestle how you feel, and if you’re confident before you go out there, you’ll win the match,” Gray said. “It was a momentum switch that made everyone know we were going to finish it out.”
Croatan (15-1) captured at least a share of its fourth straight conference championship, a feat that came as a surprise to many in the program.
“It kind of blows me away with how many seniors we lost last year,” Gray said. “It’s incredible how well we’re doing and how many freshmen are stepping up. It’s crazy that we pulled conference out.”
His senior season has been more difficult than most.
The pandemic-amended schedule last year had him playing football – he’s an offensive and defensive lineman – until April 23, followed by a wrestling season that started April 27 and ended June 15. The first day of football practice for his senior season took place Aug. 1.
“Usually, I get that spring season off to recover and to heal up any injuries I have, but it’s been season to season to season to season, so there has been some adversity there,” he said. “I’m definitely feeling it. My body is screaming.”
He’s also had to acclimate to life without older brother Dakota. The two, separated by 14 months, have been teammates throughout their athletic careers.
“In football, we played the same position, and in wrestling, he was my practice partner, so we were always together, and so it’s been kind of tough” Gray said. “I’m almost at the end of my senior year, and it still doesn’t feel real. It’s weird. I’m still not used to it.”
Gray hopes to rejoin his brother soon. Dakota attends N.C. State, which is where Gray hopes to go in the fall. Dakota has already warned his brother about a life without sports.
“He says it’s hard,” Gray said. “I’ve been playing for so long. It’s going to be weird. It makes me appreciate it more, every single rep could be my last one, so it motivates me for states.”
In addition to being a standout wrestler and football player, Gray also shines in the classroom with a 4.22 GPA. He hopes to major in aerospace engineering at N.C. State.
Here are a few of Gray’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Full Metal Jacket.”
Favorite TV Show: “Big Bang Theory.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Shrek.”
Favorite Band/Artist: 21 Savage.
Favorite Song: “No Friends in the Industry” by Drake.
Favorite Book: “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” by Neil DeGrasse Tyson.
Favorite Team: N.C. State Wolfpack.
Favorite Athlete: Kyle Snyder.
Favorite Vacation: Orlando, Fla.
Favorite Hobby: Weightlifting.
Favorite Subject: Math.
Favorite Quote: “Work until your idols become your rivals.” – Kyle Snyder.
Favorite Food: Chicken fried rice.
Favorite Drink: BodyArmor.
Favorite Restaurant: Musashi.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Going to the dual-team state final in my sophomore year.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. David Boal.
Favorite Sport: Wrestling.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Drinking Jamba Juice.
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Chris Bumstead.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Kyle Dake, Kyle Snyder, Nick Suriano, Yianni Diakomihalis and Neil Armstrong.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Blake McCabe, Drake Egan, Colton Lieske, Eli Simonette, Evan King and coach Johnathon “Bean” Rigsby.
Items For A Deserted Island: Satellite phones, matches, flashlight, Swiss Army knife and a fishing pole.
