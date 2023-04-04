Hooray to the end of hypocrisy by the N.C. General Assembly.
The state’s governing body has long felt you are responsible enough to buy as much alcohol as you want, as much tobacco as you want, as many firearms as you want, and as many lottery tickets as you want.
But it hasn’t trusted you to be responsible enough to gamble on sports.
Until now.
Last week, HB 347, known as the “Sports Wagering Bill,” passed a final House vote 64-45. The bill now heads to the Senate, which passed a different version of a sports-betting bill back in 2021.
If the Senate passes HB 347, Gov. Roy Cooper has said he would sign it into law.
This seemed to be already taken care of last summer, but the vote to legalize sports betting didn’t go the way it appeared it had been headed.
The 120-member House voted 51-50 to approve Senate Bill 38. The House voted 51-50 against Senate Bill 688 and then blocked an attempt to return it to the rules committee, effectively killing it for this year.
According to WRAL sports investigative reporter Brian Murphy, the bills were written to work in tandem, so the defeat of SB 688 was a large blow to passage.
The bills taken together would have legalized online and mobile sports gambling in North Carolina by licensing up to 12 online sports operators. The bills had the support of the state’s major professional sports franchises such as the Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes, and facilities such as Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Those entities and gambling companies have lobbied for the idea again in the new two-year session. They say such gambling is already happening in the state through local bookies and online work-arounds.
There were 1.75 million attempts based in North Carolina to log in to online sportsbooks in other states during the past National Football League season, according to John Pappas, an executive with a cybersecurity company that works to ensure bettors live in states where such gambling is lawful.
Over 50 House members – nearly half of the chamber – from both parties have sponsored the latest legislation. And some past opponents are no longer in the legislature.
“It is a new year, and we have new legislators,” Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincoln County Republican and chief bill sponsor, said in the judiciary committee, where the measure passed by a 7-3 vote.
If the bill becomes law, people within the state over age 21 could cast bets starting next January on professional, college and amateur sports, as well as horse racing. There are prohibitions on betting on high school and youth sports.
The state would collect a 14% tax on the operators’ gross wagering revenue, minus winnings and other expenses.
Cooper’s state budget proposal projects the state collecting $60 million through sports betting in the 2024-25 fiscal year. But the legislature’s fiscal staff paints a more conservative picture, with a $21 million net revenue boost in 2024-25 that doubles within three years.
The state’s proceeds would go to local, regional and state athletics initiatives, athletic programs at smaller University of North Carolina system schools, and problem-gambling programs.
Twenty-four states already allow mobile or online sports betting, according to the American Gaming Association, including border states Tennessee and Virginia.
If the good people of the Volunteer State and Old Dominion can be trusted to gamble on sports, can’t the good people of the Old North State be similarly trusted?
Perhaps Rep. Saine put it best during the floor debate.
“Sports betting is a form of entertainment, something that consenting adults with their own money should have the right to do,” he said.
