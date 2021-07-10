MOREHEAD CITY — Josh Williams captured a triple jump gold medal at the 3A track and field state championship.
The West Carteret senior leapt 44 feet, 6.5 inches to outlast Marvin Ridge’s Mikai Hunt by 3.25 inches at N.C. A&T State University Irwin Belk Track. Asheboro’s Jordan McNair jumped 44-1.75 to give the event three leapers over 44 feet.
Williams took 10th in the high jump with a 5-10 clearance after finishing as the east regional runner-up with a 6-0 jump.
He gave West all its points in the team state competition as the Patriots posted 10 points to finish in a five-way tie for 16th in the 52-team event.
The previous 3A state meet was canceled by the pandemic, wiping out Williams’ junior season. He took 10th at the regional as a sophomore with a 39-05.5 triple jump after finishing second in the Coastal Conference championships with a 39-11 leap.
Williams won the triple jump at the regional this season with a 43-0 leap.
The Patriots took ninth in the 25-team competition.
At the Coastal Conference championships, he swept his two events, taking gold in the high jump with a 5-10 clearance and gold in the triple jump with a 42-03.5 leap.
The Patriots finished fourth in the six-team event.
