MOREHEAD CITY — Sports Center trainer Brittany “Biceps” Suplicki lived up to her nickname earlier this month when she captured a national powerlifting championship.
The 29-year-old Morehead City resident led the 57-kg Raw Open weight group at the USA Powerlifting Nationals in Daytona Beach during the week of June 14-19. She compiled 462.5 points to beat out 10 other competitors in her division and book a ticket to the International Powerlifting Federation World Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, in September.
That only gives Suplicki three months of preparation for the pivotal competition.
“Typically, we compete every six months or so,” she said, “so this is a pretty quick turnaround, but it’s great that it’s even happening so no one is complaining.”
She added, “I’m absolutely stoked to go to Sweden. I haven’t planned everything out, but I’m definitely going to do at least one side trip while I’m up there.”
The nationals competition in Florida was the first one since 2019, with the COVID-19 pandemic bringing most USAPL events to a screeching halt last year. Suplicki’s own training regiment looked a lot differing during the pandemic.
“I competed locally a little at the end of last year, but it was a strange time,” she said. “I moved my training entirely to my garage at one point. It was very different not having any big goals last year.”
The USAPL announced in January that the nationals event would be held in June. That gave Suplicki adequate time to built up to her first championship. She made weight for the 57-kg division and muscled 167.5 kg in the squat, 105 in the bench press and 190 in the deadlift. Only the bench press figure was a career best, but the 462.5 points was her best-ever total.
Her performance was impressive, but more so considering Suplicki has only been lifting competitively for three years. She found she had more time for the sport after she completed a master’s degree in Health and Human Performance.
“I’ve been lifting weights since I got out of high school about 11 years ago,” Suplicki said. “Three years ago, I was looking for a competitive outlet and people told me I was pretty strong, so I tried powerlifting. After my first meet, I was hooked.”
When she knew competitive lifting was in her future, Suplicki hired a trainer, Carley Skarupinski of Mustache Fitness & Barbell of her hometown Buffalo, N.Y. The two work together virtually, and Skarupinski also attends and aids Suplicki at events.
“I immediately hired a coach because I needed someone who’s more objective to bounce ideas off of,” she said. “I knew that I would be competitive, so I did a local meet in 2018 to qualify for nationals. I think I took eighth that first year, and that kind of awakened a competitive spirit inside of me.”
Suplicki has put in hours of training to reach her goals. She often works five days a week, focusing on squat and deadlift twice a week. Her goals have changed since that first competitive meet, but the work has remained relatively the same.
“The training itself is pretty similar, but I think I approach it differently now,” she said. “I have a much better mindset now. I don’t hang my hat on training sessions anymore or take it too seriously. I’m more accepting of the numbers I hit in the gym.”
When the pandemic hit, she had no competitive goals to work toward, but leaned instead of her love of the sport.
“I like to lift weights. I’ll do that forever, so it’s not tough to go into a training session,” Suplicki said. “I think a lot of people struggled with that part, putting in the work with no end goal or purpose in mind.”
Powerlifting was a male-dominated sport for decades, but now, Suplicki finds herself well represented with female competitors making up a significant portion of the field for events.
“The women side of powerlifting has grown 50 percent over the last three years,” she said. “Now, women make up about 40 to 50 percent of competitors at meets.”
The culture of the sport is just as female-friendly, with the love of lifting superseding any sort of exclusiveness.
“Powerlifting is the most supportive sport I’ve been a part of,” Suplicki said. “People you don’t know will cheer you on, and we all cheer for each other. It’s very welcoming.”
Suplicki has also played the role of teacher to other female powerlifters, seeing those with little to no experience grow in the sport and as people.
“I’ve coached quite a few female lifters now,” she said, “and it’s awesome watching them grow stronger and more empowered. You don’t need much either, just some weights and a barbell. That’s the beauty of this sport. You don’t need anything special. To start off, you just need a gym membership and a little guidance.”
After capturing a national championship, Suplicki has more than earned her moniker and built a reputation as a natural in the sport. After she travels to Sweden in September, her goals won’t change too much.
“I’m going to keep going as long as I can,” she said. “The next step is nationals next year and then see where it goes from there.”
