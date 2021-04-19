PELETIER — Brenton Irving swept the Legends double feature at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway on Saturday afternoon, kicking off his quest for a third Legends championship at the track.
Irving had to outduel Chase Singletary after his father, 2019 Legends track champion Shane Irving, fell out of the first race while leading due to an engine problem. After Irving and Singletary swapped the lead back-and-forth throughout the first half of the race, Irving was able to take sole possession of the lead in the second half and drive away.
Later in the afternoon, it was an encore performance between Irving and Singletary where the two drivers swapped the lead back-and-forth midway through the race after Singletary dominated the opening laps – with Irving again able to take the lead and the win.
“We got some good competition,” Irving said in victory lane. “(Singletary) was awesome. I was kind of worried. He was flying. My car, I just had to be patient.
“That’s where old age comes into play. I learned how to be calm and run him down and, when I got to him, his car was so loose, he couldn’t hold on to it. I made an adjustment that didn’t work out until the end. It doesn’t matter how you start the race, it’s how you finish the race, same way with God.”
Irving’s win came one week removed from a victory over Singletary at Coastal Plains Raceway Park in Jacksonville.
Singletary, who won two Legends races in 2020, was satisfied with his efforts, but admitted he still has work to do to be able to chase Irving down.
“It’s going to take a lot of hard work to beat Brenton,” Singletary said. “I’m getting close. I’ll get there, but it’s going to take a little bit. Me and my dad got to work together on the car. The car was great all day, but I just couldn’t get him. I thought I had him there for a second, but the tires went away.”
Faron Laney finished third in the first race, while Scotty Benford placed third in the second feature.
Clay Jones made a late race pass on Jody Measamer to pick up the win in the Super Truck portion of the day’s racing to pick up his second truck win and sixth overall win at Carteret County Speedway. Jones is a former winner in Late Models and Mini Stocks.
Steve Sullivan inherited the lead in the U-CAR feature after Curtis Lanier’s right rear wheel broke in the closing laps of the feature. In the closing laps, Sullivan was able to hold off a challenge from Ricky Houser to pick up his second consecutive U-CAR win.
Johnny Johnson dominated in the East Coast Flathead Ford Racing Association vintage race, taking the lead from Wayne Lawson in the opening laps and driving away for the overall win. Lawson won in the series’ sportsman class.
Adam Mattice scored his third consecutive Jr. Mini Cup win at the track in the division’s 15-lap race, driving away from Carsyn Gillikin early in the 15-lap feature. Summer Sullivan placed third.
Ricky Heigl dominated in the InVida Financial Network Bomber class, holding off Duane Walker while Brad Blizzard recovered from an early-race incident to finish third.
The next race at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway will be the Battle at the Beach on Saturday, May 1t. The Battle at the Beach will be the first night race of the season with the green flag set to wave at 6 p.m.
For more information about Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, visit the track’s official website at www.carteretspeedway.com, “like” Carteret County Speedway on Facebook or follow @carteretcoswy on Twitter and Instagram.
Here are complete results:
Super Truck
1. Clay Jones
2. Jody Measamer
3. Anthony Goodyear
4. Willie Fulford
5. Justin Hewett
Legends (Race 1)
1. Brenton Irving
2. Chase Singletary
3. Faron Laney
4. Scotty Benford
5. Derek Burleson
6. D.J. Murphy
7. Shane Irving
Legends (Race 2)
1. Brenton Irving
2. Chase Singletary
3. Scotty Benford
4. Derek Burleson
5. D.J. Murphy
East Coast Flathead Fords
1. Johnny Johnson
2. Wayne Lawson
3. Richard Wikle
4. Dennis Andrews
5. Kerri Wikle
6. Jerry Stroud
U-CAR
1. Steve Sullivan
2. Ricky Houser
3. Dustin Jolly
4. Will Slape
5. Curtis Lanier
Bomber
1. Ricky Heigl
2. Duane Walker
3. Brad Blizzard
4. Joey Vereen
5. Victoria Dawson
6. Andrew Warner
Jr. Mini Cup
1. Adam Mattice
2. Carsytn Gillikin
3. Summer Sullivan
4. McKayle Deal
5. Blaine Mattice
6. Mylah Provost
