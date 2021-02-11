HOLLY RIDGE — Bennie Brooks scored 30 of his game-high 36 points in the first half Tuesday to push the East Carteret boys basketball team to a 68-43 triumph over Dixon.
The senior forward put up 17 points in the first quarter with nine of those coming from the three-point line, and added 13 in the second quarter to score all but 12 of his team’s first-half total.
He added six points in the third quarter and sat out the fourth.
Brooks nearly hit the 40-point mark for the third time in his career. He went for a school-record 47 last season in a 77-50 win over Southwest Onslow and scored 43 as a sophomore in a 71-69 setback to Pender.
Shamel Baker scored nine of his 13 points in the first half as the Mariners took a 42-22 lead into the break.
East improved to 9-0 with all of those wins coming by double digits. The Beaufort squad has taken five games by more than 25 points and won its nine contests by an average of 26.7 points.
Anthony Bajcar led Dixon (3-5) with 11 points, followed by Logan Hubbard with 10.
The Mariners will wrap up the regular season with two county rivalry games, visiting West Carteret (7-2) on Wednesday and hosting Croatan (5-3) on Friday, Feb. 19.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret.......................... 22 20 16 10 - 68
Dixon..................................... 15 7 13 8 - 43
EAST CARTERET (67) – Brooks 36, Baker 13, Tillett 6, Nelson 6, Jernigan 5, Matheka 1.
DIXON (43) – Bajcar 11, Hubbard 10, Bailey 7, Taylor 4, Marrotta 4, James 3, Mitchell 2, Beato 2.
