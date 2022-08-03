MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins couldn’t complete the sweep against the Wilson Tobs with a 4-3 loss at Fleming Stadium on Tuesday in the Coastal Plain League East Divisional Championship Series.
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Marlins, known as the Fish Tacos for Tuesday games, as they had the Tobs down to their final out but coughed up a walk-off single.
Wilson (27-22 overall) took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a Jase Felker (Kentucky) error. Zack Miller (Catawba) quickly evened the game at one with a solo blast in the top of the third.
In the top of the fifth, Ben Watson (Elizabethtown) broke the deadlock with a two-run single, scoring Miller and McGwire Tuffy (Quinnipiac).
The Tobs drew closer with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh, setting up for a very tense final two innings.
Morehead City turned to Trey Jernigan (Appalachian State) to get the last out for the second night in a row, but Wilson shortstop Efry Cervantes (Nebraska) delivered a two-run single to force a game three.
Game 3 will be this afternoon (Wednesday) at 1 p.m. from Big Rock Stadium with the winner punching their ticket to a date in the Petitt Cup final versus Savannah.
----------------
The Marlins chalked up a 3-1 win over the Tobs on Monday at Big Rock Stadium to capture Game 1 of the divisional series.
Peter Allegro (Portland) struck out five batters in five innings of work, and Brendon Bean (Pennsylvania) struck out three batters in three innings.
Morehead City (38-11 overall) received RBI singles from Dylan Rogers (Appalachian State) and Felker.
The game was moved to Monday after it was rained out Sunday.
In the final game of the regular season on Saturday, the Fish fell victim to the Tri City Chili Peppers (22-24) by a 14-1 score to bring a halt to their 13-game winning streak.
The lone bright spot in the came from Watson when his first-inning double gave him the new CPL single-season batting average record with an impeccable .427 clip.
Morehead City’s relief corps was composed mostly of position players, Colton Becker (Morehead State), Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey), and Ben Miller (Pennsylvania), as all saw their numbers called out of the bullpen.
In one of the wildest games ever at Big Rock Stadium, the Marlins captured their 13th straight win on Friday with a 19-17 victory over the Tobs.
The game was an eye-opener from the beginning with the teams combining for 20 runs through the first three innings, highlighted by a Mason Maners (Jacksonville State) three-run home run.
Wilson seemed in control with a 13-7 lead, but the Fish would not go away, climbing back into the game with a four-run fifth inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Marlins were trailing 15-12 but then scored four to take their first lead since the second inning due in large part to a Watson dinger.
The Tobs countered with two runs off catcher suddenly turned pitcher Zack Miller in the top of the eighth. In the bottom half of the frame, Watson hit his second round-tripper of the night, this time of the three-run variety, to give his team the lead once and for all.
Second baseman Braeden O’Shaughnessy (Youngstown State) came on and earned the save in the ninth, giving Miller the win, an outcome that seemed improbable to many.
