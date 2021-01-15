HERTFORD — East Carteret’s volleyball season came to an end Thursday night in the second round of the 1A playoffs versus the No. 1 ranked team in the state.
The No. 7 seed Mariners fell in four sets to an undefeated No. 2 seed Perguimans squad that improved to 16-0 with the 25-10, 23-25, 25-15, 25-7 win.
East became just the fourth team to take a set from the Pirates, who had dropped just seven of 52 sets this season.
MaxPreps has Perquimans ranked No. 1 in the 1A division.
The Mariners end their season with a 7-2 mark after failing to reach their allotment of 14 regular season games following two team quarantines due to coronavirus exposure.
They graduate just one senior from their rotation.
