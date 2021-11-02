OCEAN — Forty minutes of play from the starters is all the Croatan boys soccer team needed on Monday.
The Cougars (16-2-1 overall) took an 8-0 lead in the first half of the first-round, state-playoff matchup with South Brunswick before emptying their bench and allowing their starters to rest.
The No. 2-seeded team will move on to play No. 15 C.B Aycock (15-4-2) in the second round of the 3A tournament on Thursday.
The Cougars earned the right to play at home until at least the regional finals after winning the 3A Coastal Conference with a 10-0 record. That drew them a matchup with No. 31 South Brunswick (7-12-1), the sixth-place team from the 3A/4A Mideastern Conference.
Playing such a low-seeded team gave head coach Paul Slater a chance to keep his starters fresh and allow bench players ample time on the pitch.
“They got more minutes tonight than they’ve probably had all year,” he said. “Wish we could have gotten a goal in the second half, but it was good experience.”
Slater saw good and bad in the first 40 minutes. He was happy with his team’s finishing ability – the Cougars scored eight goals on 10 shots on goal in the first half – but they also gave the visitors more scoring opportunities than deserved.
“We were pretty careless with the ball at times,” Slater said. “There were quite a few bad passes to give up possession. We gave them too many balls in bad positions.”
South Brunswick’s Bryan Hankins took a good rip on goal after he corralled a bad pass in the midfield. The forward’s shot in the 13th minute would have been a score if not for a diving save from Croatan keeper Eugene Wilson.
Then, in the 18th minute, the Croatan backline defenders had their backs turned when a through-ball came screaming toward the goal. Hankins was there to pick it up and take his shot, which Wilson deflected high up into the air before the ball dropped down onto the cross bar.
On the other side of the field, Croatan’s scorers made mincemeat of the visitors’ defense. Alex Amato opened the match up with a Ward Melton-assisted goal in the fourth minute. Five minutes later, Melton slotted a goal off a pass from Simonette.
Melton captured a hat trick on the night with three goals and the assist. He scored in the 26th and 40th minute, the latter off a brilliant pass from Garrett Boucher, who dribbled all the way from his center back spot while South Brunswick jogged to meet him, hoping the clock would run out before his pass. It didn’t, and Boucher’s pass found Melton’s foot as the last second ticked off.
Simonette finished with two goals and an assist. He scored his second goal in the 34th minute. Amato also found the back of the net again in the 20th minute, sending a deflection from his own penalty-kick attempt past the keeper.
No one was credited with the Cougars’ fifth goal after a South Brunswick defender accidentally deflected an Amato cross to the box into the net in the 26th minute.
On Thursday, the Cougars will play a C.B. Aycock team fresh off a 1-0 victory over Currituck County. The Falcons finished second in the 3A Quad County Conference.
Here are results of the match:
South Brunswick........................................ 0 0 - 0
Croatan...................................................... 8 0 - 8
S. Brunswick Croatan
2 Shots 16
0 Corner Kicks 7
8 Saves 2
6 Fouls 7
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
C – Amato (W. Melton assist), 4th minute.
C – W. Melton (Simonette assist), 9th minute.
C – Amato, 20th minute.
C – Simonette, 23rd minute.
C – Own goal, 26th minute.
C – W. Melton, 26th minute.
C – Simonette, 34th minute.
C – W. Melton (Boucher assist), 40th assist.
