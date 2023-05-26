BROWNS SUMMIT — Kaygan Forsythe joins a select group of Croatan alumni with her selection to the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.
Five Cougars had previously been picked to play in the game, including Cora Taylor (2022), Lorena Montesano (2020), Savannah McAloon (2020), Tori Riggs (2017), Gina Ryan (2016) and Kelsey Hernandez (2012).
The rosters include graduating seniors nominated by their head coaches. Final selections were made by the head coaches of each all-star team.
The game puts some of the best players in the eastern half of the state up against their counterparts from the western half of the state.
The contest will take place on Tuesday, July 18 and be played at Macpherson Stadium in Browns Summit, which is just north of Greensboro.
Forsythe put up six goals and two assists in a down year for Croatan, which went 4-16 overall and 3-7 in the 3A Coastal Conference to finish fifth in the six-team league.
She had eight goals and eight assists as a junior when the Cougars advanced to the regional final for just the second time in program history. They went 14-5-2 overall and captured the 3A Coastal Conference with a 9-0-1 record.
Other local talent in the East-West All-Star Game includes Richlands’ Lizzy Ross and Jacksonville’s Braelyn Hodnefield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.