OCEAN — Nine years ago, a small group of coaches made an investment in youth lacrosse.
The return on that investment is finally coming to fruition in the shape of a massive freshman class for the Croatan boys team.
“We kind of knew these past couple of years that there was going to be a big group coming in,” Croatan coach George Benson said. “We have had some low numbers, a problem that was compounded by COVID.”
The Cougars had their 2020 season canceled due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. They were 2-1 when the rest of the schedule was axed. Last spring, in a shortened season, Croatan went 5-6 overall and 2-4 in its conference.
The program’s numbers took a direct hit last spring as other boys sports, such as soccer and football, took place at the same time. Now, eighth-year coach Benson will go from a roster of about 15 to 27.
Of those players, 14 are expected to be part of the incoming freshman class. It would be easy to view the incoming players as a quick solution to a micro problem, but in reality, they are the harbinger of a rich future for the program.
“We’re really excited about the level of talent that is coming in,” Benson said. “It should be a really fun next four years.”
As the coach of a sport that is still growing in this part of the country, Benson is excited about the potential for growth the new group offers.
“When you start with kids at the high school and middle school level who are playing the sport for the first time,” he said, “there’s going to be a certain cap in terms of their progression individually.”
Additionally, the coach will be able to work in more sophisticated schemes, knowing that the incoming freshman class already has a foundation of knowledge, as well as the balance of cohesion and chemistry that can take years to fine-tune.
“It allows us to explore some more complex schemes, particularly on defense,” Benson said. “We’ll be able to do some things that you usually only see in schools up north where the sport is more established.”
Benson has worked closely with the majority of the incoming players, specifically as a club coach for Trident Lacrosse. A handful of the incoming freshmen also play for the Red Devil United Heat (2025) team that was ranked 10th in the country by U.S. Club Lacrosse last fall, including Drew DeGeorge, Graham Myer and Matej Roth.
The other freshmen who play for the Trident team are David Contreras, Tommy Williams, Riley Fahy, Brandon Gideon, James Conway, Asher Denham, Ryan Ferguson and Brody Weihrauch.
All of the club play dates back to the Carteret Youth Lacrosse Association and the Tomahawks, a program and team whose creation was headed up by Jon Bradley. The program was established in 2013. The following year, the boys lacrosse program at Croatan was created. In the eight years since, the Cougars have only missed the playoffs once.
“This freshman class kind of represents the first group of kids who have been playing since their first year of youth eligibility,” Benson said. “They’ve grown up with the game.”
There are no middle school teams in the area available, leaving youth programs to be the only opportunity for a young lacrosse player to grow and play competitively.
The incoming freshmen won’t have an open run on the roster either. The team brings back all-conference players Caden Barnett, P.J. Kramer, Cody Raymond and Jackson Griffing.
“When this class started coming in for offseason work,” Benson said, “we’d run these 7-on-7s. I’d put on the referee uniform and let them go for it. After one session, one of my rising juniors, Nathanial Sylvester, said, ‘These freshmen are pretty good.’”
Having the roster double over the offseason will also allow Benson to regularly substitute during matches. That was difficult to do last season with just 15 players.
“We’ve been playing iron man lacrosse,” he said, “and this is not a game where you typically run without substitutes. Like hockey, you have to sub on the fly. There are a lot of transitions up and down the field. So, yeah, I think the guys on the team appreciate the fact that the freshmen are rounding out positions. We have a lot of depth now.”
With another dozen or so freshmen expected between the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Benson is wondering if a jayvee team might be needed to provide ample playing time.
“I need to start thinking about a jayvee program soon,” Benson said. “Otherwise, I’m going to have talented kids who won’t see the field very much simply because of how many talented players we’ll have.
He added, “There’s some pressure on me in how to manage a talented group like this. It’s a great problem to have, though.”
A jayvee team would require some creative scheduling, though, as only New Bern and a few Wilmington area teams have programs big enough for both a varsity and jayvee squad.
The prep landscape of boys lacrosse has also changed recently for the better for Croatan. Many of the powerhouse programs across the state were moved to the 4A level during realignment, leaving the door open for a potential state championship run over the next four years.
“That made things interesting,” Benson said. “That raises an eyebrow or two. Maybe our path in the playoffs isn’t as resistive anymore. When you look at this freshman class, add in what’s coming in behind them, the sky is the limit.”
Croatan fans won’t have to wait too much longer to get a glimpse of the new-look team. The season officially begins on Feb. 14, and the first matches can be played Feb. 28.
