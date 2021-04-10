SWANSBORO — A season-high seven touchdowns paved the way for West Carteret’s 52-20 win over Swansboro on Friday.
The Patriots operated on all cylinders to finish out the football regular season 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference. The team has won four straight games, but it walked off the field not knowing whether or not it had played its last game.
Only first-place teams from each conference are guaranteed to make the state playoffs. Havelock won the Coastal with a 5-0 record.
“We don’t know (about the playoffs),” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “It’s a draw with the other at-large teams. The question is, how many teams are in the hat? Barring any big upsets, chances of getting in were good coming into tonight if we won. We’ll know for sure (on Saturday).”
Swansboro finished the season 2-4 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
Both teams put on a show offensively, West with running back C.J. Rocci and quarterback Ethan McLaughlin and Swansboro with signal-caller Damien Flores. Together, the two units put up a combined 949 yards.
The 52 points were a season high for West, giving it an average of 30.7 points per game, an offense worth remembering in the school’s history books.
“This year was a top-five offense in school history,” Barrow said, “so hats off to coach (Troy) Smith who owns three of the school’s top five offenses in his six years here.”
Ethan McLaughlin was back under center as the Patriots’ starting quarterback after sharing time with Jaiden Rittenhouse following a broken arm in week two of the season. He finished the night 13-of-17 for 239 yards and a touchdown, a 22-yard pass to C.J. Rocci on the offense’s second drive. The score was set up by a 33-yard pitch and catch to Shane Graves.
The touchdown to Rocci erased the only deficit West faced all night. Following a game-opening 29-yard field goal from West’s Brock Tatalovich, Swansboro took a brief 6-3 lead with a 15-yard touchdown throw from Flores to Isaiah Bromelle. Bromelle also caught a 74-yard bomb on the drive.
J.J. Montford scored the Patriots’ next touchdown on a 9-yard run, his score set up by a 23-yard run from Rocci. Rocci averaged a whopping 18.9 yards per carry with 151 yards on eight touches, also catching four passes for 69 yards.
The senior running back spearheaded a run game that netted 323 yards and five touchdowns. Javaris Miller rushed four times for 48 yards, Ethan Chambers four times for 37 and Shane Hester four times for 26. Eleven Patriots took handoffs, but the most notable contributions came from the offensive line.
“The offensive line really paved the way tonight,” Barrow said. “You could really see those holes start to open for us. C.J. did a great job of breaking tackles and getting yards after contact, but it makes life so much easier when you don’t have to worry about getting that first contact at the line of scrimmage.”
Those linemen were Dalton Ovando at left tackle, Sasha Primin-Kane at left guard, Klint Marek at center, Zack Sabourin at right guard and Al Morris at right tackle.
“Those guys played their best game tonight,” Barrow said. “I thought coming into this season, they would be our strength, and they really haven’t disappointed.”
Time was on both offenses’ side with little of it needed for the pass-heavy night. The Pirates only took two minutes and change off the clock with a 10-play, 69-yard drive that culminated in a 3-yard run from Flores with 51 seconds left in the half.
West took over at the 35-yard line after Swansboro’s kickoff went out of bounds, making quick work of the limited time left with three plays – a 28-yard run from Rocci, a 14-yard pass from McLaughlin to Israel Long and a 23-yard touchdown run from Miller. Long was the Patriots’ top receiver with five catches for 78 yards.
By the end of the night, six Patriots had scored touchdowns. After the half, Long rushed for a 3-yard score, Spencer Maxwell caught a 37-yard pass and Rocci ran one in from 10 yards out.
Swansboro’s last touchdown came on a 30-yard run from Flores who threw for 290 yards and rushed for 46 more. Flores worked wonders behind a steady pass rush from West, escaping sack after sack for big throws to his receivers. His top targets were Atavion Moreland with six catches for 108 yards, Bromelle with four catches for 96 and Wooten with seven catches for 62.
Here are results of the game:
West Carteret............. 10 21 14 7 - 52
Swansboro................... 6 6 0 8 - 20
West Carteret Swansboro
25 First Downs 27
33-323 Rushes-yards 21-127
9-14-1 Passing 19-32-1
224 Passing yards 290
547 Total yards 402
1-0 Fumbles-lost 3-1
7-31 Penalties-yards 3-25
Scoring Summary
WC – Tatalovich 29 field goal, 5:54, 1st.
S – Bromelle 15 pass from Flores (Pass failed), 1st.
WC – Rocci 22 pass from McLaughlin (Tatalovich kick), 2:36, 1st.
WC – Montford 9 run (Tatalovich kick), 8:30, 2nd.
WC – Rocci 26 run (Tatalovich kick), 4:33, 2nd.
S – Flores 3 run (Pass failed), 0:51, 2nd.
WC – Miller 23 run (Tatalovich kick), 0:17, 2nd.
WC – Long 3 run (Tatalovich kick), 10:10, 3rd.
WC – Maxwell 37 pass from McLaughlin (Tatalovich kick), 4:25, 3rd.
S – Flores 30 run (Flore pass to Moreland), 9:45, 4th.
WC – Rocci 10 run (Tatalovich kick), 7:35, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: West Carteret – Rocci 8-151, Miller 4-48, Chambers 4-37, Hester 4-26, Maxwell 2-19, McLaughlin 4-18, Newman 1-17, Montford 1-9, Long 1-3, Rittenhouse 1-2; Swansboro – Wooten 12-83, Flores 8-46, Moreland 1-(-)2.
PASSING: West Carteret – McLaughlin 13-17-0-239, Rittenhouse 0-2-1-0, Rocci 0-1-0-0; Swansboro – Flores 19-32-1-290.
RECEIVING: West Carteret – Long 5-78, Rocci 4-69, Maxwell 3-46, Graves 1-31; Swansboro – Moreland 6-108, Bromelle 4-96, Wooten 7-62, Martinez 1-42, Caines 2-7, Thompkins 1-3, Todd 1-0.
