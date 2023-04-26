OCEAN — Croatan softball has had a tough month in the 3A Coastal Conference.
That four of the five losses in April have come by four runs or less, including the 6-2 defeat to Swansboro on Tuesday, hasn’t made head coach Lindsey Bach feel any better.
“It’s frustrating,” she said. “Some of these games, you can’t look at the score and get a good read on how the game actually went. We keep beating ourselves.”
It doesn’t help that the Cougars (2-9 overall) are playing in a conference with some of the best teams in the 3A East.
Richlands (6-1 conference) is ranked No. 1, Swansboro (6-1) No. 6, Dixon (4-2) No. 15 and West Carteret (3-4) No. 19. Croatan (1-6) is ranked No. 27.
Swansboro is 16-1 overall after the win, zeroing on a chance to split the conference title with Richlands.
Head coach Shea Townsend offered his compliments after the win, the Pirates’ second over Croatan after a 3-0 tilt on March 28.
“It was a good win,” he said. “Croatan’s a scrappy team that is well coached. They have a pitcher that made things tough for us.”
The Cougars started Ava Morris on the mound. She held the Pirates to no hits and one run through three innings. The sophomore had no high school pitching experience before this season.
“We asked her to step up when we had one of our regular pitchers get injured,” Bach said. “I was really impressed with what I saw from her. That’s one of those positives I don’t want it swept under the rug in a loss like this.”
Olivia Thompson pitched the last four innings for Croatan, striking out eight. She struck out three straight batters in the fifth.
Swansboro stuck to one pitcher as it has all season. Senior Peyton Eckert, one of the best in the state, struck out 11 in seven innings.
The Cougars only got five hits against the right-hander, but three were triples. Two of those came in the sixth inning to help fuel two runs.
Abi Jensen led off in the frame with a single and scored on a triple from Bella Rodriguez,who wound up getting tagged out on a pickle between third and home plate. Keiya Bullock scored the second run of the inning on a Thompson triple after reaching with a single.
Thompson, and Morris who walked to get on base, were on base before Eckert notched the third out with her final strikeout.
Morris also hit a triple in the fifth inning.
Next up on the Cougars’ schedule is a road game Thursday at White Oak (0-6), a team they beat 8-2 on March 30. A win there would snap a five-game losing streak for the team.
“I don’t want the negatives to outweigh the positives, but no one likes to lose,” Bach said. “We want to win. I want to see us earn the win.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Swansboro.....................100 401 0 - 6 7 3
Croatan..........................000 002 0 - 2 5 4
WP – Eckert
LP – Thompson
Swansboro leading hitters: Jensen 1-5 (2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Maichle 1-4, run; Weinmeister 1-3, run; Eckert 1-4, RBI; Larose 1-4, RBI; Remley 1-3; Cahall 1-2.
Croatan leading hitters: Bullock 1-3, run; Jensen 1-3, run; Morris 1-2 (3B); Rodriguez 1-2 (3B); Thompson 1-2 (3B).
