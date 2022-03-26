MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret captured both sides of a three-team home track and field meet in far different ways.
The Patriots dominated the girls meet, tallying 135.5 points to beat Swansboro with 15.5 and Richlands with 10.
The boys had a far more difficult time, edging Swansboro by just three points. West totaled 74.5 points while the Pirates had 71.5. Richlands took third with 30.
Sha’niyah Gethers had a fine meet for the girls, taking three events. She won the 100 meters in 20.10 seconds, the 200 meters in 25.6 and the long jump with a 15-foot, 2-inch leap.
Sara Windsor collected two wins, timing in at 6:05 in the 1,600 meters and 13:46 in the 3,200 meters.
West captured three relays, timing in at 51.9 in the 400 meters, 1:49 in the 800 meters and 4:28 in the 1,600 meters.
Grace Guilford proved victorious in the 400 meters in 59.58 and placed second in the 200 meters in 25.96.
Hubbard Stack gained a triumph in the 300-meter hurdles in 53.50 and took second in the pole vault with a 7-0 vault.
MaryBeth Garrison took the triple jump with a 31-09 tale of the tape and finished as the runner-up in the long jump with a 14-01 leap.
Alexandra Vaequez won the shot put with a 30-01 push and was runner-up in the discus with a 67-01 throw.
Jayden Lupton grabbed the high jump with a 5-0 leap and placed second in the triple jump with a 28-07 leap.
Bella Counts garnered two runner-up places, timing in at 6:06 in the 1,600 meters and 13:55 in the 3,200 meters.
The Patriots rounded up three more wins with Courtney Tyndall taking the 800 meters in 2:28, Ansley Jones placing first in the 1,600 meters in 6:20 and Alyssa Cooley vaulting 10-0 to beat the field.
Isabella Mennella earned a runner-up finish in the 300-meter hurdles in 53.90 and ended up third in the triple jump with a 28-0 leap.
Emily Skinner claimed second in the 100 meters in 20.50 and earned a third-place spot in the 300-meter hurdles in 56.80.
Taylor Murphy-Canto took second in the shot put with a 29-04 push and finished third in the discus with a 63-07 throw.
Ryan Germain was runner-up in the 800 meters in 2:37, followed by Riley Preston in 2:45.
Anna Johnson placed third in the pole vault with a 6-0 effort, and Kenley Ballou took third in the 200 meters in 27.6.
Matthew Coker collected three top-three finishes, winning the 300-meter hurdles in 45.0 and the high jump with a 5-06 leap, and taking second in the 110-meter hurdles in 18.10.
Spencer Maxwell won the 200 meters in 22.9 and claimed second in the 100 meters in 11.26.
Lamar Teel took first in the 100 meters in 11.20 and ended up second in the 200 meters in 23.10.
Peyton Wheeler earned the triumph in the 400 meters in 51.10, Colton Ellis vaulted to victory in the pole vault with a 11-0 clearance, and Noah Munden won the shot put with a 45-02 push.
The Patriots captured two relays, taking the 400 meters in 44.7 and the 800 meters in 1:33. They placed third in the 400-meter relay in 3:45.
Hunter Guthrie was runner-up in the 800 meters in 2:11 and placed third in the high jump with a 5-04 clearance.
Chance McCubbin secured two second-place finishes, hitting the line in the 1,600 meters in 5:04 and stopping the clock in 11:23 in the 3,200 meters.
Justice Dade’El was runner-up in the long jump with a 18-01 tale of the tape.
Javaris Miller claimed second in the 200 meters in 23.20, and Xhaiden Mosby placed second in the triple jump with a 36-0 leap.
