MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret’s first-ever home second-round state playoff game started well but didn’t end that way.
The Patriots gave up 41 unanswered points on a foggy Friday night after enjoying a 7-0 lead before ultimately falling 41-21 to Scotland in the 3A postseason.
The historic year ended with West at 8-3 after winning its first conference championship in 57 years, going undefeated in league play for the first time in program history and winning a playoff game for only the fourth time.
“Now is the time to be able to look back and appreciate it,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “We haven’t had a chance to do that, because it’s always been on to the next milestone, the next accomplishment. This hurts obviously for now, but once that pain subsides, I think they can look back and just be so proud of what they’ve done and the history they’ve made for the football program here at West Carteret.”
The No. 7 seed Patriots had their fans thinking more history might be made early on after they stopped the No. 23 seed Scots (7-4) on their first drive, and then drove 65 yards on just three plays to take a 7-0 lead on a Shayne Hester 1-yard plunge.
Jamarion Montford hit Spencer Maxwell on a 51-yard pass on the first play of the drive to set up the score. Montford threw for 227 yards on the night, going 15-of-28, while Maxwell had five catches for 145 yards.
“We were feeling pretty good, but didn’t feel too good, because I knew they were a really good team,” Barrow said.
It was all downhill from there for West.
Scotland then went 80 yards on nine plays, with RJ Nicholson running for 40 yards on five carries, to tie the score at 7-7.
Nicholson and a burly offensive line proved the difference in the contest. The visitors ran for 285 yards on 43 carries. Nicholson, who entered the game with 1,091 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season, accounted for 162 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries. He ran for 130 yards on 21 carries in the first half.
“I knew that we could run the ball and that eventually we could impose our will,” said Scots coach Richard Bailey, an 1987 East Carteret alum. “We are a lot bigger than them up front. It makes it difficult. Those kids fought hard for West, they did, but eventually it wears on you. After a while, you get tired of tackling. We were 4-yarding and 3-yarding them to death.”
Of Nicholson’s 21 first-half carries, none went over 13 yards, but 14 went over 5.
Barrow agreed that Scotland’s running game and advantage in the trenche, provided the headline of the night.
“The big difference is, they are very big up front,” he said. “I would say man for man, they are probably about 100 hundred pounds bigger than us. They’re about 260-280 across the board (on the offensive line) and we’re about 180-190 (on the defensive line), so I think that wore us down a little bit. Our guys fought as hard as they could. When they’re able to get 8 (yards), get 7 (yards), that is tough. It’s demoralizing to stand up and take that pounding.”
The Patriots looked like they might make it a shootout on their next possession, quickly going 25 yards on three plays, with Montford and Brian Garner providing most of that on a 22-yard hookup, to put the home team at the Scots’ 47-yard line. A snap over Montford’s head then took the squad back to its 40-yard line, and the drive resulted in a punt.
The Scots proceeded to go 59 yards on 10 plays to go up 14-7 on a Nicholson 5-yard score with 11:20 remaining in the second quarter.
West went 3-and-out, and on Scotland’s first play of its next drive, quarterback Carter Revelle connected with Izeem Graham for 39 yards to put the ball at the 1-yard line. Nicholson then carried it in to make it 21-7.
A 13-play, 68-yard drive had the Patriots on the verge of making it a one-score game before halftime, but Patrick Primus intercepted Montford at the 4-yard line.
Nicholson then pushed his team 37 yards on four straight carries to put the Scots at their own 42-yard line. Primus continued his big-play night with a 58-yard scamper to the house and suddenly it was 28-7 heading into the break.
“If we score down there, and then we would have gotten the ball back at the start of the second half, who knows?” Barrow said. “The second quarter was absolutely critical. But that happens when you play a good team. You make a mistake, and they make you pay for it.”
The Patriots were on the other end of a momentum-shifting second quarter last week, outscoring Cape Fear 24-0 after trailing 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Any thoughts of a second-half comeback in the second-round state-playoff game were squashed following each team’s opening drive. West got down to the Scotland 9-yard line on a 11-play, 47-yard drive but turned it over on downs.
Nicholson then capped an 8-play, 91-yard drive with an 8-yard score to give his team a 35-7 advantage.
The Patriots went 3-and-out on their next possession, and Revelle capped his team’s scoring by finding Cadyn Graves on a 50-yard pitch and catch to make it 41-7 with 3:17 left in the third quarter.
Scotland came into the game having been its own worst enemy in its four losses, and even in some of its wins, with turnovers, penalties and special teams miscues.
“On film, the last two games, they’ve been penalty ridden, and they’ve had a lot of turnovers,” Barrow said. “That wasn’t the case for them tonight. They played some pretty flawless football. We needed them to not play perfect, and they pretty much did.”
In the Scots’ 35-13 win over Southern Durham in the first round, they had five turnovers and were penalized 15 times for 147 yards. Against West, they had no turnovers and were penalized just four times for 40 yards.
“We had a lot fewer penalties – the second half we got a little sloppy and I was disappointed in that – but overall, we played well,” Bailey said. “We are a pretty good football team when we play clean. We just have to keep doing it.”
The Patriots scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 20. Maxwell caught a 39-yard scoring pass from Javaris Miller, and Shane Graves hauled in a 24-yard scoring pass from Montford.
“I thought we did a really good job of staying after it, even when things were real bleak, and didn’t quit,” Barrow said.
Here are results of the game:
Scotland......................................... 7 21 13 0 - 41
West Carteret................................. 7 0 0 14 - 21
Scotland West Carteret
19 First Downs 23
43-285 Rushes-yards 25-73
7-12-0 Passing 17-30-1
150 Passing yards 307
405 Total yards 370
0-0 Punts-average 3-24
2-0 Fumbles-lost 2-1
4-40 Penalties-yards 6-40
19 Return yards 72
Scoring Summary
WC – Hester 1 run (Tatalovich kick), 9:38, 1st.
S – Nicholson 14 run (Cole kick), 5:46, 1st.
S – Nicholson 5 run (Cole kick), 11:20, 2nd.
S – Nicholson 1 run (Cole kick), 9:00, 2nd.
S – Primus 58 run (Cole kick), 1:56, 2nd.
S – Nicholson 8 run (Cole kick), 5:22, 3rd.
S – Graves 50 pass from Revelle (kick fail), 3:17, 3rd.
WC – Maxwell 39 pass from Miller (Tatalovich kick), 11:52, 4th.
WC – Graves 24 pass from Montford (Tatalovich kick), 5:07, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Scotland – Nicholson 25-162; Primus 3-74; Mckayhan 5-38; Jones 6-26; McPhatter 4-(-15). West Carteret – Montford 13-21; Jones 6-24; Maxwell 1-30; Hester 1-1; Miller 2-0; Garner 1-(-1); Dadeel 1-(-2).
PASSING: Scotland – Revelle 7-11-1-0-150; McPhatter 0-1-0-0-0.
West Carteret – Montford 15-28-1-1-227; Miller 2-2-1-0-70.
RECEIVING: Scotland – Graves 3-86; Graham 3-55; Davis 1-9. West Carteret – Maxwell 5-145; Garner 4-50; Graves 2-42; Jones 2-39; Dadeel 3-26; Miller 1-5.
