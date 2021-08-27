MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret volleyball team broke into the win column Tuesday with a three-game sweep over East Carteret.
The Patriots (1-2) also handed the Mariners (1-1) their first loss of the season in a 25-8, 25-21, 25-14 affair.
“It’s nice to put together three solid sets of volleyball and get off the schneid,” West coach Michael Turner said. “In set one, it was hard to find any constructive criticism. They played so well and had so much juice going. We took away what East wanted to do and did a really good job of doing what we wanted to do.”
After cruising to a 17-point win in the first set, Turner saw his squad fall behind 8-2 in the second set with East’s Ashlyn Guthrie serving on five of those points.
“In set two, we hit six straight balls out to start the set,” Turner said. “That didn’t help our cause, and East did a good job of holding their ground defensively. Their defense got better as the match went on.”
Megan Kenon stopped the slide with a kill, and Dylan Day served up an ace as West went on a 7-0 run to take its first lead of the set at 9-8.
Following a Kate Guthrie kill to tie it up, Kenon again registered a kill to spark three straight Patriots points and make it a 12-9 contest.
The Mariners then took six of the next seven points to build a 15-13 advantage with Meadow Kaiser culminating the run with a kill.
The back-and-forth set continued with West then scoring six in a row on three kills from Courtney Tyndall and an ace from Maddie Mansfield.
Three points later, the Patriots held a 20-17 lead before East took a 3-2 edge over the next five points to make it 22-20 with Kate Guthrie producing two kills during the stretch.
Kenon brought her team some insurance with a kill to give her side a three-point lead, and Sara Beck Pruitt served a point to make it 24-20. After a West hitting error, Kenon tipped the ball over the net to secure the set and a 2-0 lead in the match.
“We were more in sync,” East coach Mickey Putnman said. “We had some good hits. If we can play like that in conference, we should be alright. We have good leadership on the club this year, and they don’t let each other get down, so that was big there.”
The third set remained competitive with West holding a 9-8 lead before rattling off 10 of the next 11 points that included a six-point run. Tyndall had three aces during the stretch, and Kenon ended the run with a kill.
East cut the 10-point deficit to eight with five of the next eight points but could draw no closer.
“Well, obviously, it’s not the outcome we wanted, but West is a very good team,” Putnam said. “We did some good things. We prepared for them, but when you see it in real life, it’s different.”
On Thursday, the Patriots will host West Craven (0-1) and the Mariners will visit Swansboro (0-2).
