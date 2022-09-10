MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret football team has certainly looked better than it did Friday in the 49-3 loss to Jacksonville, but head coach Daniel Barrow isn’t looking at the defeat as a step backward.
The Patriots (2-2) only put up 105 total yards of offense and gave up 434 on defense, but the performance came against a tough Cardinals (3-0) team that is currently ranked No. 22 in the 3A classification per MaxPreps and entered the season ranked No. 10 by NCPreps.
“I think we’re a better football team than we were when we kicked off,” Barrow said. “I think this game, while it hurts now, helps us going forward.”
The game didn’t get out of hand until late in the second quarter. Until the 5-minute mark of the period, fans happily munched on pork belly tacos from the First United Methodist Church pre-game tent while the West defense held the Cardinals to 14 points and 154 total yards. Then the visitors scored three straight touchdowns to close out the half with a 35-0 lead.
Jacksonville’s first three offensive possessions were its longest of the night as the Patriots dug in on defense. The first Cardinal drive went for 56 yards on nine plays, ending with a 9-yard toss from quarterback Jai-kei Taylor to Damon June.
The Cardinals started their next drive on the Patriot 36-yard line, but 10 plays later, kicker Britt Glover’s 39-yard field goal attempt missed wide right. West’s Jamal Osborne delivered one of the best defensive plays of the night when he took June off his feet with a forceful hit that drew cheers from the sideline.
After West’s third straight punt, Jacksonville made it a 14-0 game with a 7-play, 62-yard drive culminated by a 2-yard run from Taylor.
“I thought our defense played well at times, but then we would give up a big play,” Barrow said. “Those are backbreakers, and against a good team like Jacksonville, that’s not going to work.”
West looked like it might cut the lead in half with its next drive, marching 54 yards and earning three new sets of downs before stalling at the Jacksonville 25-yard line. Kicker Jonah Lind tried to give his team three points, but his 40-yard field goal attempt fell short of the mark.
The senior kicker wound up booting a 34-yarder in the third quarter for the team’s only points of the night. That kick was set up by a Sean Cartwright interception on the Cardinals’ first offensive snap of the second half.
The Patriot offense only crossed the 50-yard line three times in the game, the last one coming during a seven-play drive that saw West march 46 yards before fumbling away possession. The team finished with 64 passing yards and 41 on the ground.
“All it was offensively was a couple missed assignments here and there,” Barrow said. “But when you’re playing a great team and you only have 10 of 11 guys doing the exact right thing, teams like Jacksonville are going to make you play.”
The poor offensive showing helped Jacksonville start three of its nine offensive possessions in Patriot territory. The Cardinals also utilized the big play to gut the Patriot defense for five passes of 25 yards or more, including an 80-yard toss from Taylor to Michael Carlock in the second quarter. Carlock finished with three catches for 134 yards. The longest run of the night was a 57-yard scoring rumble from June in the third.
The one-sided score triggered the mercy-rule, running clock in the fourth quarter. After the game, Barrow was impressed with his team’s resolve through the scoring onslaught.
“They did keep their composure,” Barrow said. “I love that everyone kept their cool. Games like this are tough, but I think our guys were disciplined enough to ignore the scoreboard and keep taking it one play at a time.”
West’s top runner was Xavier Jones with 34 yards on six carries. Keegan Callahan ran for 12 yards, and Nehemiah Hester rushed for nine.
Patriot quarterback Jalen Hewitt went 10-of-25 from the pocket for 63 yards. Backup signal-caller Matthew Howell also took a few snaps in the fourth quarter, finishing 2-for-3. Justice Dade’El was the team’s top receiver with four catches for 39 yards.
The team was without starting receiver and defensive back Adam Cummings, who is recovering from a torn quad sustained in week one of the season. The team welcomed back two-way standout Bryan Garner, who played limited snaps since returning from an ankle sprain.
West will wrap up its nonconference schedule on Friday with a trip to East Carteret for the 57th annual Mullet Bucket. This year will also mark a rare playing of the Minnow Bucket, the jayvee iteration of the county rivalry game.
Jacksonville will host J.H. Rose (3-1) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
Jacksonville........................7 28 7 7 - 49
West Carteret.................... 0 0 3 0 - 3
Jacksonville West Carteret
14 First Downs 6
29-186 Rushes-yards 23-41
12-20-1 Passing 12-28-0
248 Passing yards 64
434 Total yards 105
2-1 Fumbles-lost 1-0
0-0 Punts 4-32
6-31 Penalties-yards 9-75
Scoring Summary
J – Dorn 9 pass from Taylor (Glover kick), 8:16, 1st.
J – Taylor 2 run (Glover kick), 10:48, 2nd.
J – Shapiro 38 pass from Taylor (Glover kick), 3:23, 2nd.
J – Carlock 80 pass from Taylor (Glover kick), 1:23, 2nd.
J – June 4 run (Glover kick), 0:12, 2nd.
WC – Lind 34 field goal, 8:39, 3rd.
J – June 57 run (Glover kick), 7:47, 3rd.
J – Rainey 27 run (Glover kick), 3:56, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Jacksonville – June 9-80, Rivera 9-51, Gantt 6-38, Taylor 5-17; West Carteret – X. Jones 6-34, Callahan 7-12, Hester 1-9, Howell 3-7, Newman 1-4, Dade’El 1-0, Watts 1-(-7), Teel 3-(-8).
PASSING: Jacksonville – Taylor 10-18-1-214, Rainey 2-2-0-34; West Carteret – Hewitt 10-25-0-63, M. Howell 2-3-0-(-)4.
RECEIVING: Jacksonville – Carlock 3-134, Shapiro 3-50, Dorn 3-29, Pullin 1-24, Henderson 1-10, Currie 1-8; West Carteret – Dade’El 4-39, Graves 2-19, Hester 4-10, Turner 1-5, Kadar 1-(-9).
