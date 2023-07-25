MOREHEAD CITY — Sam Huber ate, drank and slept soccer during a recent stretch in Sweden.
Only there wasn’t much time for eating.
The West Carteret rising junior played 13 games in 11 days at the Gothia Cup.
“My mom and sister went with me, and I would get them to get me some snacks, because I was so exhausted, and we had no time to eat before games, so we would eat what we could,” she said.
The Gothia Cup is the world’s largest and most international youth football tournament. Each year, around 1,700 teams from 80 nations take part and play 4,500 games on 110 pitches.
Huber planned on playing on the Girls 16 FC New England team, but was then asked to double roster, and played on the Girls 17 team as well.
“It was really exhausting,” she said. “I played four games in one day twice. If we kept winning on Thursday, I would have played five games.”
Huber made a national team in 2020 and was set to play in Sweden, but the Gothia Cup was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. She reached out to a former teammate about participating in the competition again this year, and after submitting film to coaches, she found a spot on another national team.
The West standout shined in the 13 games, scoring seven goals and dishing out nine assists.
“I think I did pretty well,” she said. “It’s a lot to learn. The play is different in the international game.”
Her teams also performed well with the Girls 17 squad falling in the semifinals and the Girls 16 squad losing in the quarterfinals. Their success was even more impressive considering some of their opponents had been teams for 10 years and her teams knew each other for 10 days.
“The team we lost to in the semifinal, that’s a professional team, an academy, and so we knew they were going to be awesome,” she said. “They have been playing together since they were 8 years old.”
The Girls 17 team dropped a 2-0 contest to Hammarby IF FF, posted a 1-1 draw against Eskilsminne, took a 1-0 win over SSV Rhade 1925 e.V., fell 2-0 to IFK Orby, captured a 4-3 victory over IFK Lidingo FK and defeated IK Sturehov 3-2 before suffering a 6-0 defeat to IFK Goteborg in the semifinal.
The Girls 16 team enjoyed a 2-0 triumph over IFK Nykoping, a 3-0 win over Sunderby SK/Gammelstads IF, a 4-0 victory over BV Werther and a 3-1 win over Empire FC before falling 2-1 to Lillestrom SK in the quarterfinal.
Huber played a game in the morning with one team every day last week and then a game in the afternoon with the other team.
“One of the games was an hour away, so we had to take the metro, the tram and the bus, and then I had to uber back to play a game later that day,” she said. “I’m very competitive, so I was glad it was a tournament, because I wanted to win.”
She returned from Sweden at 4 a.m. on Monday morning. Her summer of soccer isn’t over. She will next travel this upcoming weekend to Alabama’s campus to take part in the Roll Tide Soccer Academy camp.
Huber had seven goals and two assists as a freshman for a West team that went 8-5-7 overall and 3-3-4 in the 3A Coastal Conference to finish fourth in the six-team league. Last year, she upped those numbers to 20 goals and 12 assists as the Patriots went 14-6-1 overall and 8-2 to finish as the runner-up in the league.
