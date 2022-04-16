BEAUFORT — The Mariners took a step back this week.
The East Carteret baseball team had seemingly righted the ship but suffered two ugly losses in consecutive days to Havelock and Jones Seniors.
The team fell 20-14 to the Rams on Tuesday and 15-7 to the Trojans on Wednesday.
“Too many errors,” East coach Daniel Griffee said after watching his team drop to 3-9. “A lot of bad baseball, just too many routine errors, a lot of mistakes.”
Griffee’s squad combined for 20 errors in the two contests, including an eye-popping 13 against Havelock.
“We had a triple-double in that one, 14 runs, 19 hits and 13 errors,” he said. “You can’t do that. The hitting was there. We stroked it. We hit it good, we just could not field the ball.”
The Mariners began the season with six straight losses, getting outscored 80-21 in those contests and giving up at least 10 runs in five of them.
They proceeded to win three in a row and then took 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference leader Northside-Pinetown to the limit in an 8-6 eight-inning setback.
The Panthers (11-4) are 6-0 in league play. Jones Senior (11-6) is 5-2 and East and Southside (6-7) are tied for third at 3-3 apiece.
“At the beginning of year, we didn’t give ourselves a chance to win,” Griffee said. “Then we put some things together, got some pitching, started hitting the ball, and we were winning. Now we’re finding ways to lose by not doing the little things correctly. It feels like we’re starting over again, except we’re hitting it now.”
East shined at the plate in the two losses, combining for 21 runs on 32 hits.
“When you score that many runs, you should win,” Griffee said. “We are still hitting it good. You just can’t give quality teams that many opportunities.”
Tanner Goodwin went 4-for-5 with a triple against Havelock, while Jacob Nelson went 3-for-4 with a home run and double. Nelson underwent shoulder surgery the next day and is out for the rest of the season.
Brody Nelson went 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Rylan Bates went 3-for-4 as well.
Both of Alex Doans’ hits were doubles.
Brody Nelson, Jacob Gillikin and Cole Jernigan each tallied doubles against Jones Senior. Jernigan later left the game and the dugout for undisclosed reasons.
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Jones Senior… 350 040 3 - 15 12 2
E. Carteret…...312 000 1 - 7 6 7
WP – Weatherington
LP – B. Nelson
Jones Senior leading hitters: Andrews 3-4, 2 RBI; Brown 2-3, 4 runs; Andrews 2-4, 4 RBI, 3 runs; L. Meadows 1-2; Weatherington 1-3 (2B), 4 RBI, 3 runs; B. Meadows 1-3, 2 runs; M. Howard 1-4, 3 runs. W. Howard 1-4.
E. Carteret leading hitters: Jernigan 1-1 (2B), RBI, run; B. Nelson 1-2 (2B), RBI, 3 runs; Gillikin 1-4 (2B), run; T. Goodwin 1-3, RBI, run; Hardy 1-3; Doans 1-3.
------------------
Team R H E
E. Carteret….160 022 3 - 14 19 13
Havelock...….505 514 0 - 20 10 7
WP – Ventry
LP – Shepherd
E. Carteret leading hitters: T. Goodwin 4-5 (3B), RBI, run; J. Nelson 3-4 (2B, HR), RBI, 3 runs; B. Nelson 3-4 (2 2B), RBI, 2 runs; Bates 3-4, 2 runs; Doans 2-4 (2 2B), RBI, run; Jernigan 2-4, 2 runs; Piner 1-2, run; Gillikin 1-5 (2B), run.
Havelock leading hitters: Dennis 2-2, 2 RBI, run Ventry 2-3, RBI, run French 2-5 (3B), 3 RBI, 2 runs Yanez 2-5, 2 runs Sinsel 1-3, 2 RBI Frazier 1-4, RBI, 3 runs.
