KILL DEVIL HILLS — Croatan continued its extra-time, road-warrior ways Monday night with a 3-1 overtime victory over First Flight in the third round of the 2A boys soccer playoffs.
The Cougars, who defeated James Kenan 4-3 in the golden goal period on Friday, have set a school record for wins at 16-0 and move on to the regional final for the first time ever.
“It’s fantastic,” coach Paul Slater said. “I love it for the boys, for all the work they’ve put in, to see them rewarded for the season they’ve had.”
Croatan turned around to host Richlands (13-2-1) on Tuesday night in the regional final. See results of that game Wednesday at carolinacoastonline.com and in the Sunday print issue.
The Cougars’ path to their first regional final was not a smooth one. The 10th seed traveled a combined 854 miles over three games that included a 2-1 victory over Carrboro in the first round.
At the time of the games, James Kenan (11-1) was No. 1 in the MaxPreps 2A rankings, First Flight (10-1-2) was No. 3, and Carrboro (9-1) was No. 6. Each of three was undefeated when it lined up against Croatan, which is ranked No. 2.
‘We had the hardest draw imaginable,” Slater said. “We’re definitely not thanking the state for our draw. The kids have proven themselves. Nobody can say we didn’t play so-and-so, because we’ve played everybody.”
Eli Simonette gave his team the lead for good just three minutes into the first overtime period. The Croatan junior sprinted from the left side of the field to the right, turned and ripped the ball to the opposite side of the net across the goalkeeper’s face to make it 2-1. He also scored in the overtime period against James Kenan.
First Flight’s Tanner Bouker missed on a free kick from 23 yards out in the second extra period, and with two minutes remaining, he hit the crossbar.
Croatan’s Travis Garner-McGraw made a long run in the waning moments of the contest and capped the scoring to close the book on the Nighthawks.
“Our midfield played great,” Slater said. “I thought we were almost too relaxed. The guys were focused and a bit nervous against James Kenan, but they were relaxed tonight, which was kind of good.”
Slater called this year’s roster the smartest and most resilient of any team he’s coached. That resiliency was again tested versus third-seed First Flight when his team fell behind for the second straight game. Bouker scored on a lefty shot from outside the box in the first 30 seconds of the second half.
“That woke us up,” Slater said. “We didn’t play particularly well until they scored. That flipped a switch, and we did a much better job in the second half.”
The Cougars held a 6-1 advantage in shots in the second half and overtime, and also enjoyed a 7-2 difference in corner kicks on the night.
Eleven minutes into the second half, A.J. Matas knotted it up at 1-1 when he connected on a Danny Metcalf corner kick. Matas also provided his team’s first score against James Kenan.
Garner-McGraw on two occasions, Aidan Kamaris and Matas each had good looks in the remaining minutes of the second half but just missed on their chances.
“We started to shoot, put them on frame,” Slater said. “We really started shooting more often, in particularly in overtime, which is what we needed to do. We were down there, but we weren’t taking shots (earlier).”
Croatan keeper Alex Ericksen registered a save on a point-blank shot with 14 minutes left in regulation.
His team took just three shots in the first half but two drew metal with Kamaris hitting the far post and Garner-McCraw connecting with the crossbar during a five-minute stretch.
The Cougars previously visited First Flight in the playoffs in 2007, falling 4-0 in the third round.
Slater was happy this return trip to Kill Devil Hills ended better and was excited to play at home in the regional final in front of home fans, but he wasn’t thrilled with the idea of a quick turnaround to play a state-mandated Tuesday schedule.
“The state is unrelenting,” he said. “We are not looking out for these student-athletes. We could play Wednesday and let these kids get some sleep. They deserve to have a day off, to recover, but they’re not concerned with their safety.”
He also wasn’t tempted to be overconfident after watching his team beat fellow 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference foe Richlands twice this season. Croatan beat the Wildcats 3-1 on Feb. 8 and then 4-1 on March 2. Those are Richlands’ only two losses this season.
“It’s always a little sketchy playing a team three times,” Slater said. “Anything is possible. I’ve coached teams that have lost twice and then won the third time.”
Bogue Sound wind is a friend to Cougars
Anybody who’s ever watched a game at Croatan knows the soccer team has plenty of experience playing in the wind. Even on a pretty day in the rest of the county, it can blow off Bogue Sound.
That experience paid off Friday night as the Cougars overcame strong north-northeast winds over 20 mph and chilly temperatures to defeat James Kenan 4-3 in golden goal overtime in the second round of the 2A playoffs.
“I was happy to play,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “We deal with that all the time. It wasn’t an issue for us.”
The rest of the east bracket wanted nothing to do with the weather Friday after games were postponed from Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather.
Third-seed First Flight (10-1-2) and 11th-seed East Bladen (9-2) played Saturday, as did four teams on the other side the bracket, including fourth-seed Washington (13-1) versus Jordan-Matthews (10-2) and eighth-seed McMichael (7-7) against 16th-seed Richlands (13-2-1).
First Flight defeated East Bladen 2-1, Washington got by Jordan-Matthews 4-2, and Richlands squeaked past McMichael 1-0. Richlands then earned a 3-1 victory over Washington on Monday.
Tenth-seed Croatan continued the best season in school history with its big win over previously undefeated second-seed James Kenan (11-1), improving to 15-0 and beating the No. 1 team in the MaxPreps 2A rankings. The Cougars entered the game ranked No. 2.
“It was a big win,” Slater said. “With the new format, this is the furthest the boys have ever been, getting to the elite eight.”
Slater’s squad had advanced to the third round on numerous occasions, the latest coming in 2015 with a 2-1 overtime loss to Dixon. It also fell in the third round the previous year in a 1-1 loss to Washington on penalty kicks.
The Cougars have never made it to the fourth round, but with the playoff brackets cut in half, they were one game away from the regional final.
Travis Garner-McGraw made that happen against James Kenan in the golden goal period, finding a ball that was bouncing around the box in heavy traffic off a free kick and placing it in the net for his 36th goal of the season.
“In the golden goal period, we had the wind in our face, and we were looking to keep them in front, don’t let them shoot, and then go for it in the last five (minutes),” Slater said. “We got that free kick opportunity and capitalized on it.”
Croatan trailed twice in the overtime periods, falling behind 2-1 in the first 10-minute frame before Eli Simonette tied it up, and then falling behind 3-2 in the second 10-minute stanza when Garrett Boucher hit the equalizer to send it to golden goal extra frames.
Boucher had a monster game cleaning up in the back and limiting attacks, while Danny Metcalf was a force in the middle part of the field.
A.J. Matas put the club on the board first in the opening half as the Cougars controlled the action, holding an 8-2 advantage in shots and taking a 1-0 lead into the break.
“It was really windy, and we had the wind at our back in the first half,” Slater said. “We thought that would benefit us, but we only got the one goal. They did a lot better with it at their back in the second half.”
Croatan again held an edge in shots in the second half, but it was much tighter at 7-6, and the club surrendered a goal to send it to overtime thanks to numerous chances that went by the wayside.
“We missed an open net, we had a free kick go a foot wide, we had a goal called back, and we had another opportunity, so it was frustrating, but we were creating,” Slater said.
