OCEAN — James Wallace’s cross country career has been dominated by surprises.
The track standout began the sport just looking to stay in shape. A few weeks ago, he set the Fort Macon course record with a time of 17 minutes, 47 seconds.
“I did not expect that to happen at all, but that was very exciting,” said the Croatan sophomore. “I thought I would run mid-to-low 18s. I didn’t think I would be in the 17s.”
Teammate Elliott Kleckner held the previous Elliott Coues Nature Trail record, set last year with a 17:48 clocking. West Carteret’s Frank Rushok previously held the course mark of 18:16 in 2017.
Wallace, a part of a 4x400-meter state indoor champion relay team who focuses on the 800 meters during track season, has run in the 17s on a number of occasions, and his personal record is 17:00.
However, Fort Macon is a different beast.
“It is a very hard course,” he said. “And it wasn’t a great day. It was windy. There were huge white caps in the ocean.”
Wallace said he expected teammate Colten Rodriguez to set the new Elliott Coues Nature Trail course record.
A few weeks earlier, Rodriguez took an impressive runner-up spot on the Croatan course to Nathan Geyer who won the 3A east regional as a sophomore. Geyer captured the meet in 16:30 with Rodriguez on his heels in 16:32. Wallace took fourth in 17:30.
Rodriguez followed closely behind Wallace at Fort Macon in 17:53.
“He had an amazing time too,” Wallace said. “He was right after me. When he came up on me, I figured he would pull away, but I hung with him. I probably wouldn’t have put up that time if we weren’t pushing each other.”
It would have been difficult for Wallace to imagine himself here after he raced at Fort Macon to begin his freshman year and ran in the 20s.
“I’m a half-mile runner, not a 3-miler,” he said. “I was out of shape at the start of the season and not really loving the distance. I’m not a distance runner. But once I started to get in better shape, I got into it and started really enjoying it.”
He cut times throughout the season, but he began making exponential improvement by the time the postseason rolled around.
Wallace, who also shines in the classroom with a 4.08 GPA, rounded out the all-league performers at the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference meet, taking ninth in 18:36. In the next meet, he ran a 17:40 to finish 15th at the regional. He then put up the best time of any freshman at the 2A state championship in 17:12 to take 32nd.
“My freshman year, I improved a lot from the start to the end of it,” he said. “And then from conference to regional to states, I cut big times. I went from the mid-18s to low-17s all of a sudden.”
North Lincoln’s Stephen Fernetti had the second-best time for a freshman at last year’s 2A state meet in 17:28. His current PR is 18 seconds better than Wallace’s.
“Last year, I wanted to be fastest freshman in 2A,” Wallace said. “I was hoping to get that. We were very close in times. I went into that day wanting to beat (Fernetti). I was second or third at the time when I made that goal, and he had the best time. Now I want to have the best sophomore time at the 2A meet.”
At last year’s state championship, a Cougars lineup filled with underclassmen took third at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville, finishing behind North Lincoln and First Flight.
North Lincoln won its third state crown in a row with 44 points with First Flight taking the runner-up spot with 73. Croatan followed in third with 111.
“We were a very young team last year,” Wallace said. “We were kind of expecting to finish third with North Lincoln and First Flight finishing ahead of us. We want to try and win this year. North Lincoln is still older and more experienced. Their top seven is all seniors but one.”
Here are a few of Wallace’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Star Wars.”
Favorite TV Show: “The Night Shift.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Looney Toons.”
Favorite Band: Imagine Dragons.
Favorite Song: “Believer” by Imagine Dragons.
Favorite Book: Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling.
Favorite Team: Penn State.
Favorite Athlete: Aaron Judge.
Favorite Vacation: Turks and Caicos Islands.
Favorite Hobby: Boating.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “I don’t run to add days to my life, I run to add life to my days.” – Ronald Rook.
Favorite Food: Seafood.
Favorite Drink: Vitamin Water.
Favorite Restaurant: Truffles Café.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: Winning the 4x4 at indoor track state championship.
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Robin Cavanaugh.
Favorite Sport: Track and field.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Huddling up as a team, cooling down as a team.
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: Donald J. Trump.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Jesus Christ, Donald J. Trump, Aaron Judge, Allyson Felix and Derek Jeter.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Thomas McCabe, Croft McLean, Avah Beikirch, Trey Austin, Matthew Quispe and coach Rico Quispe.
Items For A Deserted Island: Water, boat, flare, gun and shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.