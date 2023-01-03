Carteret County
News-Times
Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year
Ashley Kirkwood
Croatan High School
Class Senior
State 51st
Regional 14th
Conference 3rd
Ashley Kirkwood helped the Croatan girls cross country machine continue to operate on all cylinders this season.
The senior pitched in to lead the Cougars to their 10th consecutive conference championship.
She took third in the 41-runner league title race in 21 minutes, 9 seconds.
Croatan won the 3A Coastal Conference meet with 20 points.
Swansboro was the runner-up with 56 points, followed by West Carteret with 66 and White Oak with 97.
The Cougars were runner-up in the regional meet with 90 points. First Flight ran away with the eight-team competition with 27 points. Currituck was third with 90.
Seven Cougars finished in the top 34 with all of them running around 22 minutes or better.
Kirkwood gave the team its top finisher in the 117-runner meet with a 14th-place time of 20:48.
She also gave Croatan its top finisher at the state meet, placing 51st in 21:58.
The Cougars placed eighth in the girls meet with 275 points, trailing Carrboro in seventh with 255.
