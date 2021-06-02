ROCKY POINT — The East Carteret baseball team responded to its first loss of the season with three commanding victories.
The Mariners were dealt a 9-6 defeat to Croatan on May 15, then whipped Pender 18-2, shut out Richlands 10-0 and held off Heide Trask 9-5.
East is tied with Southwest Onslow for second in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with 8-2 records.
Croatan leads the way in the league with a 9-0 mark.
Brody Nelson drove in three runs on two hits Thursday night versus Trask (6-4) and also collected the win on the mound.
He struck out six and walked two in 4 2/3 innings, while giving up three earned runs on four hits.
Riley Morris pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief, giving up one earned run on two hits.
Jacob Gillikin and Thomas Wallace each posted two RBIs, and Adam McIntosh scored three runs.
Mason Rose took the victory on the bump on May 25 against Richlands (3-7) with six shutout innings. He surrendered just one hit and struck out nine while walking none.
Bennie Brooks made a rare pitching appearance, striking out two in an inning of work.
Jacob Nelson went a perfect 4-of-4 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs. The junior is now hitting .783 in 23 at-bats.
Shamel Baker had two hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs.
Richlands had nine errors in the contest.
Morris gained the win on May 20 versus Pender (1-9) in the 16-run victory.
He gave up two runs on one hit in four innings while striking out three and walking one.
Brooks struck out one in an inning.
East had a whopping 15 stolen bases with Brooks swiping four, Baker and McIntosh each stealing three and Jacob Nelson taking two.
The Mariners also had 16 RBIs.
Jacob Nelson went 3-of-3 with a double, triple and three runs. Brooks also went 3-of-3 with four runs.
Max Bernauer had two RBIs and scored a run, and Gillikin had an RBI and scored two runs.
McIntosh hit a triple, while Baker and Wallace each hit a double. Rose collected three RBIs.
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
E. Carteret ...330 003 0 - 9 10 1
Trask…..........001 031 0 - 5 7 3
WP – B. Nelson
LP - Patterson
E. Carteret leading hitters: J. Nelson 2-3 (3B), 2 runs; B. Nelson 2-4, 3 RBIs; Gillikin 2-4, 2 RBIs; McIntosh 2-4, RBI, 3 runs; Wallace 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Baker 1-3.
Trask leading hitters: Gore 2-4, RBI; Northrop 1-2 (2B); Williams 2-5; Turner 1-3 (2B), RBI, run; Savage 1-4.
------------------
Team R H E
E. Carteret ...402 101 2 - 10 9 0
Richlands......000 000 0 - 0 3 9
WP – Rose
LP - Marks
E. Carteret leading hitters: J. Nelson 4-4 (2 2B), RBI, 3 runs; Baker 2-3 (2B), 2 RBIs, run; Brooks 2-4, 2 runs; Rose 1-4, run.
Richlands leading hitters: Hardison 2-3; Sanders 1-3.
------------------
Team R H E
E. Carteret…335 700 0 - 18 13 2
Pender….. ...000 200 0 - 2 3 5
WP – Morris
LP – Croom
E. Carteret leading hitters: J. Nelson 3-3 (2B, 3B), RBI, 3 runs; Brooks 3-3, RBI, 4 runs; Bernauer 1-1, 2 RBIs, run; Gillikin 1-1 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; McIntosh 2-3 (3B), 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Baker 2-3 (2B), 3 RBIs, run; Rose 1-4, 3 RBIs, run; Wallace 1-4 (2B), RBI.
Pender leading hitters: Mintz 2-3; Newton 1-2.
