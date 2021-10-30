OCEAN — The third round proved to be the Croatan volleyball team’s bugaboo once again Thursday night with a 3-0 loss to Northwood in the 3A state playoffs.
The Cougars fell in the third round for the fourth consecutive season, and for the sixth time in the past 10 years, with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-19 defeat.
“I’m disappointed,” coach Lindsey Bach said. “There is no sugarcoating it. This will sting. I think we could have given a better effort.”
No. 4 seed Croatan ended its year with an 18-6 mark.
Bach said her squad lost the 3A postseason match before it ever stepped on the court.
“We watched film, and the girls watched film on their own, and all they could talk about was their outside (hitters), how good they looked,” she said. “We were in our own heads about them. We couldn’t perform, so that is very frustrating.”
The No. 12-seed Chargers’ outside hitters were certainly impressive with thunderous hits throughout the match.
Hannah Forbes had 16 kills and two aces, while Asia Thigpen put up 13 kills and two aces.
“We just came to play,” Northwood coach Alexis Hollis said. “We played as a team, did our jobs and made tonight easy. The defense was the key. We were all over the floor, picking up balls we should have been picking up all year.”
The Chargers upped their mark to 24-5 and move on to the fourth round for the first time in school history. They will visit No. 1 seed and Central Conference rival Cedar Ridge (28-2). The Fighting Red Wolves swept Northwood this season.
The Chargers are in uncharted territory after struggling for much of their existence. Over an eight-year span from 2007-2014, they went 17-91 overall and 8-80 in league play, finishing winless in conference during four campaigns.
Northwood has gotten better of late, reaching the postseason for the sixth time in the past seven years, but reached the third round only once prior in that stretch.
“This is a good step forward,” Hollis said. “History is being made with these girls. We’ve got six seniors, and they’re putting it all out there in their last year.”
Croatan has known plenty of success in that time, winning four consecutive conference titles and six league crowns in the past eight years. The Cougars have gone 153-52 overall and 90-21 in conference over the past 10 years.
They’ve hit a roadblock in the third round of the playoffs, however, losing in straight sets during five of their six losses. They’ve made it to the fourth round just once during that stretch, advancing in 2014.
“I can’t be upset with them for too long because we had another good year,” Bach said. “It’s just that we beat ourselves, 100 percent. The farther you climb up the ladder, the tougher it is going to be. I don’t think we think, ‘Look out for the third round,’ but … I don’t know.”
Despite the sweep and never hitting 20 points in any set, the match was fairly competitive.
Croatan trailed 19-16 in the first set before the Chargers scored five in a row to break it open.
A tip from Alex Gartner pulled her team to within one at 13-12 in the third set before Northwood rattled off six in a row.
Kills from Gartner, Ella Stroehmann and MJ Klaumann, and two service points from Molly Butler again pulled their squad to within one at 13-12 in the third set. Two hitting errors and a service error for the Chargers later made it a 15-15 game before the visitors scored four in a row.
The Cougars lose four seniors in Madi Mitchell, Tiffany Harris, Caroline McAloon and Klaumann, but bring back most of their rotation, featuring a strong five-player junior class, including standout libero Cammie Davis, Stroehmann, Butler, Alex Gartner and Jackie Gartner, as well as sophomores Sofia Mendolia and Amanda Simberland.
“We have a good group,” Bach said. “And we have good girls moving up from JV. I know they’ll all work hard, put in the time, put in the effort. We’ll be strong coming back.”
