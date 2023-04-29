The Kentucky Derby, one of the most prestigious horse racing events in the world, is just around the corner.
As excitement builds for the 149th running of the Derby next Saturday, May 6 it’s the perfect time to reminisce about some of the most memorable moments in its rich history.
You can’t talk about the Kentucky Derby without mentioning Secretariat’s amazing performance in 1973.
The legendary thoroughbred, ridden by jockey Ron Turcotte, shattered the Derby’s longstanding record by finishing the 1.25-mile race in just 1 minute, 59.4 seconds, a record that still stands today. Secretariat went on to win the Triple Crown, and no one can argue he’s one of the greatest racehorses of all time.
As a 34-year-old, I missed out on most of the greatest sports moments of the 20th century. But the 21st century has had its share of moments, too.
One of its biggest was Barbaro, whose story still serves as a poignant reminder of life’s highs and lows. In the 2006 Derby, the 3-year-old colt, ridden by Edgar Prado, made a stunning, 6.5-length victory that left fans awestruck.
Tragically, Barbaro’s next race, the Preakness Stakes, saw him suffer a devastating injury that ultimately led to his untimely demise. Barbaro’s outstanding Derby performance remains an enduring homage to his indomitable spirit, and a reminder that a hero’s moment of glory in this sport can still result in a brutal end.
In 1970, Diane Crump saddled up to become the first female jockey to ride in the Kentucky Derby, smashing the gender barrier in professional horse racing.
Riding Fathom, Crump faced a mountain of pressure and scrutiny but managed a respectable 15th place finish out of a field of 17. Her groundbreaking participation in the Derby paved the way for future generations of female jockeys and remains an inspiring testament to the power of perseverance.
Talk about beating the odds! Entering the 2009 Kentucky Derby as a 50-1 longshot, Mine That Bird seemed destined for racing obscurity.
But with jockey Calvin Borel in the saddle, the plucky gelding made a jaw-dropping move along the rail to clinch an astonishing 6.75-length victory. Mine That Bird’s improbable triumph stands as one of the biggest upsets in Derby history, proving that sometimes the underdog has its day.
For nearly four decades, horse racing fans were parched for a new Triple Crown winner, and American Pharoah delivered in 2015.
With jockey Victor Espinoza aboard, the colt clinched the Kentucky Derby in a thrilling finish, paving the way for victories in the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. American Pharoah’s achievement put an end to the 37-year Triple Crown drought and reignited the public’s love affair with horse racing.
So, come Saturday, mix a Mint Julep and put on your fanciest hat, even if you’re just watching from the couch. Someone is going to be a hero at Churchill Downs, and even though it probably won’t be you or me, people are certainly going to rake in the dough.
Is it too late to put my money on Practical Move?
