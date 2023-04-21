NEWPORT — The West Carteret boys tennis team locked up the 3A Coastal Conference championship on Wednesday with a 7-2 win over Croatan.
The Patriots (12-0) still have two more matches left to play, but West and Croatan (13-2) have been leading the conference by a wide margin since the start of the schedule.
West is currently 8-0 in conference play while Croatan is 7-2. The Patriots are one of just seven undefeated teams left in the 3A division.
The two teams played a first match on April 4 with West winning 5-4. That was the Cougars’ first league loss in 59 games and the Patriots’ first win over the county rival since 2018.
Both teams were placed in the same conference last season when Croatan made the jump from the 2A classification to 3A. The Cougars won the first match last spring 8-1 and the second by a 7-2 score. Then in the offseason, they graduated five of their top six netters while West returned a full slate of seniors.
In the rematch, West won four of six singles matchups and went 3-0 in doubles.
Adam Cummings at No. 1 defeated Ty Nickson 6-2, 6-1, Moksh Thakore at No. 2 beat Lane Hartman 6-2, 6-3, Worth Stack at No. 5 downed Ryan Dweikat 6-1, 6-2, and Nash Taylor at No. 6 defeated Jack Melton in a 6-1, 0-6, 10-8 tiebreaker match.
Two tiebreakers were needed in the singles round. Croatan’s Ian Balog used one at No. 4 to defeat Slate Taber 6-1, 1-6, 11-9. The Cougars’ other win came at No. 3, where Jack Balog beat Tanner Hahn 7-6, 6-4.
There were two notable reversals from the first match in singles play, namely Ian Balog’s win over Slate Taber after he lost the first match 7-5, 4-6, 12-10, and Stack’s victory over Dweikat after he lost the first one 7-5, 1-6, 10-8.
In the doubles round of the rematch, Cummings and Thakore teamed up at No. 1 for an 8-5 win over Ian Balog and Nickson.
Hahn and Stack at No. 2 teamed up for an 8-2 victory over Hartman and Melton, and at No. 3, Connor Ballou and Taber partnered up for an 8-6 win over Jack Balog and Eugene Wilson.
The impressive talent on both teams will be on display again Wednesday for the Coastal Conference tournament at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport. The top four singles players and doubles teams will advance to the 3A east regional tournament set for May 5 at Sunset Park in Rocky Mount.
Before that, West has one more match scheduled at home against White Oak (0-12) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 7, Croatan 2
Singles
No. 1: Adam Cummings (WC) def. Ty Nickson (C), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2: Moksh Thakore (WC) def. Lane Hartman (C), 6-2, 6-3.
No. 3: Jack Balog (C) def. Tanner Hahn (WC), 7-6, 6-4.
No. 4: Ian Balog (C) def. Slate Taber (WC), 6-1, 1-6 (11-9).
No. 5: Worth Stack (WC) def. Ryan Dweikat (C), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 6: Nash Taylor (WC) def. Jack Melton (C), 6-1, 0-6 (10-8).
Doubles
No. 1: Cummings/Thakore (WC) def. I. Balog/Nickson (C), 8-5.
No. 2: Hahn/Stack (WC) def. Hartman/Melton (C), 8-2.
No. 3: Connor Ballou/Taber (WC) def. Eugene Wilson/J. Balog (C), 8-6.
