SWANSBORO — The West Carteret baseball team made a statement Tuesday with a 13-0 win at Swansboro.
A few days after beating White Oak 6-5, the Patriots (2-0) went the other direction and blew the top off their 3A Coastal Conference opponent with a double-digit mercy rule shutout. The Pirates dropped to 0-2 with the loss.
Junior lefty Jaxon Ellingsworth came within two outs of pitching a no-hitter as he struck out 11 en route to his second straight win.
“Jaxon threw a lot of strikes and got ahead of hitters,” West coach Brooks Jernigan said. “He probably threw 98 percent fastballs. When he’s on and his fastball is moving like it does, he can do that.”
Ellingsworth had a no-hitter going into the bottom of the fifth inning until the Pirates’ Garrett Sheppard had a one-out, short fly drop into shallow right field.
The game was over after the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule satisfied. West outhit the Pirates 12-1 and took advantage of five Bucs errors. Josh Mason was the top hitter, finishing 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and four runs.
“The guys hit the ball really well tonight,” Jernigan said. “They stayed ahead of the count and they hit a lot of line drives, really put the barrel on the ball.”
Mason led off in the first inning with a triple to get the offense fired up. An error to help Brian Garner reach scored him, but there were no other hits in the inning. Swansboro pitcher Matthew Roman forced three flyouts and only gave up the one run, but he was pulled in the third inning after giving up five hits and four earned runs.
The Patriots got five straight singles from Gage Bohmuller, Jarrett Hall, Ethan McLaughlin, Mason and Garner to start the second inning. Mason scored on a wild pitch and Garner on an error to give West 6-0 lead. Bohmuller hit 3-for-4 in the game with a triple and a run.
West put the game to bed in the third inning with five more runs. Hall reached on a single and McLaughlin on an error, both scoring on a single from Garner. Mason walked to reach and scored on a Bryson Willis single. A Brian Norris sacrifice fly scored Garner, and Willis turned on the jets to steal home.
Hall scored his third and final run in the fifth inning off a double from Mason who scored on a Garner sacrifice fly. Garner had five RBIs on the night.
The big lead afforded a few extra offensive opportunities for West, specifically the bench players who don’t often see plate time. Brock Bird, Spencer Bryan and Jacob Macari all took an at-bat in the win.
“You love to give them opportunities when the game dictates it,” Jernigan said. “The chance for them to hit and have their parents see them, it’s what baseball is really about. Those kids work just as hard as the kids who play every day.
“This game can be so much more than baseball. You have a lot of guys where this will be the only baseball they ever play.”
Swansboro put three arms on the mound, including Sam Meadows and Sheppard. Roman and Meadows gave up a combined 11 hits and eight earned runs. Sheppard had the best night with two strikeouts and one hit allowed in one inning of work.
The Patriots will host Northside-Jacksonville on Friday, followed by a trip to Jacksonville on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret.......155 40 - 13 12 0
Swansboro........000 00 - 0 1 5
WP – Ellingsworth
LP – Roman
West Carteret leading hitters: Mason 3-3 (3B, 2B), 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Bohmuller 3-4 (3B), run; B. Garner 2-3, 5 RBIs, 2 runs; Hall 2-2, 3 runs; McLaughlin 1-3, 2 runs; Willis 1-2, RBI, run.
Swansboro leading hitters: Sheppard 1-2.
