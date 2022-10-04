MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret football team took its 3A Coastal Conference opener in comfortable fashion on Monday in a 56-20 win over Dixon.
The Patriots earned their second straight victory and third in the last four games while improving to 4-2.
The Bulldogs fell to 0-6.
Defense paved the way in the game with West returning three interceptions for touchdowns – one was called back by a penalty.
Cutler Newman and fellow sophomore Josh Johnson took interception returns to the house.
No other results were available on MaxPreps.
The game was moved from Friday to Monday due to the inclement weather from the tropical system that was Hurricane Ian.
