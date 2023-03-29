Winter is the most successful season for county high school student-athletes.
State championships have become an annual tradition during this season. In fact, it’s hard to remember a winter when a student-athlete didn’t win a state title in indoor track and field, swimming or wrestling.
Spring would come next in the order of successful prep seasons.
County student-athletes typically rack up state championships in outdoor track and field.
Deep playoff runs and conference titles are also plentiful.
Take a look at some of the teams as we reach the one-month mark of the spring.
We’ll go by the MaxPreps rankings to see where teams currently stand.
The Croatan boys lacrosse team (5-2) has the most impressive standing at third in the 1A/2A/3A East rankings, trailing only Orange (9-2) and Northwood (6-1). West Carteret (4-4) is 14th.
The Croatan girls lacrosse team is 5-2 and 14th in the East portion of the state rankings.
West Carteret (3-3) is ninth in the 3A East rankings in baseball. East Carteret (5-3) is 17th in the 2A East.
West Carteret (6-3-1) is 10th in the 3A East rankings for girls soccer. East Carteret (3-4-2) is 12th in the 2A East.
East Carteret (7-3) is 14th in the 2A East in softball, while West Carteret (4-5) is 15th in 3A East.
This gives you some idea how these teams may perform in the state playoffs.
Throw in boys tennis and boys golf, and it’s not hyperbole to suggest we could see as many as half a dozen conference champions this spring.
And don’t be surprised if a half dozen student-athletes win state titles in outdoor track and field.
Spring is just another season when county student-athletes shine.
