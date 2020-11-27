HAVELOCK — The West Carteret volleyball team continued its dominance in the 3A Coastal Conference this past week.
The Patriots improved to 4-0 on the year and gained its third straight-set win in a row with back-to-back 3-0 victories over White Oak (2-1) and Havelock (0-4).
West defeated the Vikings 25-13, 25-15, 25-7 on Monday and on Tuesday cruised past the Rams by a 25-11, 25-12, 25-6 score.
The Morehead City squad, which has won five of the past six league championships, is now 61-4 in its last 65 conference matches with 51 of those coming in straight sets.
Cayman Montgomery, Megan Kenon and Courtney Tyndall each had strong games at the net in the two games.
Montgomery went for eight kills and three blocks apiece versus White Oak and Havelock, while Kenon had seven kills and four blocks against White Oak and five kills and six blocks versus Havelock. She contributed two aces in each match. Tyndall had five kills in each match and rounded out fine all-around games with nine digs and seven aces on Monday and four digs and five aces on Tuesday.
Olivia McNair combined for seven kills in the two contests.
Grayson Edwards had four kills against White Oak and five kills, three digs and two aces versus Havelock.
Emma Nicholson shined defensively with a combined 24 digs during the week, while Dylan Day totaled 20 assists and served up four aces in the Havelock matchup.
Against White Oak, Maddie Mansfield went for seven assists and three digs, Katelyn Starling posted five assists and two aces, and Julia Quinn had seven digs. Versus Havelock, Mansfield registered 11 assists, three digs and four aces, Starling served four aces, and Quinn put up three kills and four digs.
The Patriots will play four of their next five games at home, hosting Northside-Jacksonville on Tuesday, Swansboro on Tuesday, Dec. 8, White Oak on Thursday, Dec. 10, and Havelock on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
They will travel to Jacksonville on Thursday.
