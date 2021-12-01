MOREHEAD CITY — Thanksgiving Day might be known for taking in calories, but people at the Sports Center Performance Zone Turkey Burner were losing them last week.
The sixth annual event drew a good crowd for the cardio-intensive experience that sees competitors run three miles with HIIT-like circuit workouts peppered into the course.
“It was our best event so far,” event director Grant Kelley said. “We had about 180 participants this year, which is a pretty good showing. We just hope it keeps growing.”
Participants did five laps around the Sports Center facility, engaging in four workouts every time they completed a lap. The family-friendly event also featured for the first time a “Mimosa Walk.”
“We added the Mimosa Walk this year for people who didn’t want to do the workout part,” Kelley said. “I don’t know of any other runs who do mimosas. They have beer runs, but this is in the morning, and most people don’t want a beer that early.”
Like every year, the goal of the event is to raise funds for worthy organizations. This year, the race raised just under $8,000 for the West Carteret High School Food Pantry and the Operation Christmas Cheer Angel Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.