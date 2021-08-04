MOREHEAD CITY — There’s no denying Croatan graduated a wealth of football talent this spring, but fourth-year head coach Andrew Gurley still brings back plenty of talent.
Namely, he brings back practically his entire starting offensive line. Seniors Matthew Felipe, Robbie Leonardo, Landon Gray and Noah Houtz and junior Matt Finizio are all back to protect for the Cougars’ run-heavy offense.
The linemen were working on their own with a sled and line coach Johnathon “Bean” Rigsby on Monday for the first official day of football practice. Gurley was working with the skill-position players, getting new starting quarterback Evan King comfortable with an almost entirely new set of receivers.
Numbers were slightly down at 62, but Gurley wasn’t disappointed by the turnout.
“We’re down a little bit numbers-wise, but we’re excited about the guys we’ve got,” he said. “We didn’t have quite the participation we expected this summer. We had some guys show up today that we hadn’t seen this summer, but I get it. It was a quick turnaround from the spring season.”
Gurley hopes to have close to 30 on the varsity squad and just under that number for the jayvee team when the regular season starts Friday, Aug. 20.
“We’re moving up to 3A this year,” he said, “so it becomes a bit of a numbers game as the talent level increases. Our enrollment has gone up, though, so I’m hoping to see our numbers go up over the next year or two. We’ve had seasons in the recent past where we had 70 or 80 guys out there.”
While most schools in the area practice in the morning or evening, Croatan held its first practice in the afternoon. The mid-afternoon August heat was a stark difference from the early February practices of the 2020-2021 season.
“We got kind of spoiled last season,” Gurley said. “It’s an adjustment to the heat, but that’s something we’ve been used to in years past. We’re lucky that we have the breeze off the sound. We practice in the afternoon on purpose, to get these guys ready for the heat when we practice after school in a few weeks.”
The Cougars graduated a dozen or so key starters from last year’s unbeaten 1A/2A Coastal 8 championship team (6-0 conference, 7-2 overall), including starting quarterback Dustin Hayden and running back Colton Sullivan. In their place will step in King, a senior who only threw three passes last year, and senior Alex Barnes, who rushed for 624 yards and seven touchdowns in the spring.
Junior Braeden Stephens is also back after rushing for 334 yards and five scores. On the receiving end, the biggest returners are Stephens with one catch for 23 yards at wideout and senior tight end Sam Hoy with one catch for 14 yards. The Cougars only threw the ball 30 times last season.
On defense, Gurley lost his top five tacklers but brings back a young group led by seniors King, Gray, Hoy and Barnes.
“I like our defense right now,” Gurley said. “Obviously, we graduated some key guys. Almost our entire linebacking corps of Colton Sullivan, Connor McLeod and Jaden Cooper is gone, but I’m excited about this young group we have. They’re quick, and they fly around.”
The head coach is still in the early stages of assessing his young team, but he liked what he saw in a two-day mini camp last week.
“That was huge for us,” Gurley said. “We got to see some good stuff. The focus over the summer is more about lifting and getting stronger, but we got to see some pieces in different places during the camp.”
The Cougars will scrimmage Southwest Onslow on Wednesday, Aug. 11 and Kinston on Friday, Aug. 13. They open the regular season at home against Havelock on Friday, Aug. 20.
