MOREHEAD CITY — There was a time when an East Carteret-West Carteret girls soccer game was a yawner.
Not anymore.
The county rivals dueled to a 0-0 tie for the second year in a row Tuesday night. East is now 2-0-2 in the last four games of the series after dropping six straight to the Patriots by a combined score of 25-4.
“Everybody did an amazing job,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “The girls played with pride. We’re playing bigger schools with bigger rosters, and we have a really small roster. It’s amazing how they play for each other.”
If not for Chloe Dunn, Diaz would have walked off the field much happier.
The West junior keeper made one impressive stop after another throughout the contest, earning nine saves on 10 East shots. One of those included knocking away a penalty kick from Sydney Roberson with six minutes left before halftime.
“I couldn’t ask for much more … maybe a goal, but not more than that,” Diaz said. “Hats off to their goalie. I think she is probably an all-state caliber goalie.”
The Mariners (2-4-2) dominated the first half thanks to the defensive play of Emerson Tarr, midfield play of Roberson, and attacking of Tiana Staryeu and Kenliana Dixon, but didn’t have anything to show for it. They took seven corner kicks and three free kicks from just outside the box, in addition to the penalty kick, and none of those shots found the back of the net.
“I would be frustrated if they were bad shots, but most of them were on frame,” Diaz said. “(Dunn) was just so good.”
Dunn’s performance was even more impressive considering she hyperextended her left leg in a collision with Dixon just 19 minutes into the contest.
She stayed in the game and had a sliding save in the 50th minute and a diving save in the 58th minute.
“Chloe kept us in the game,” West coach Cory Noe said. “She was fantastic. That penalty save, that doesn’t happen. Huge props to Chloe. It was all down to her. She singlehandedly controlled the game. They had their chances, and she stood them up.”
After getting thoroughly outplayed in the first half, West (5-3-1) stepped up its game in the second half. During a 15-minute stretch late in the game, the Patriots put five shots on goal. Sam Huber got it started by hitting the cross bar in the 59th minute. East freshman keeper Jenna Jackson made a kick save on a Huber shot in the 73rd minute.
“Their starting lineup is spectacular,” Noe said. “They bring physicality in their play, and in the first half we didn’t respond to that. In the second half, we did. We made a good run at it in the second half.”
The teams took seven shots apiece in the second half.
Each county squad entered the game on a roll.
West had won two back-to-back games by a combined 9-3 score over East Duplin (3-4-3) and Northern Nash (5-2).
“It’s the first time we’ve been held scoreless all season, so that is disappointing,” Noe said. “We just couldn’t connect like we have in the previous games, but they are a good team – they have to be to stop us from scoring. We had put up 26 in eight games. We just didn’t click in the final third.”
East was fresh off a 3-3 tie versus another 3A Coastal Conference squad in Swansboro (3-3-2).
“In the last 10 days, we’ve improved a lot,” Diaz said. “It is showing. We’re a lot more competitive. We’re getting tougher, trusting each other more, getting more physical. I am super proud of this group.”
Here are results of the game:
East Carteret................. 0 0 - 0
West Carteret................ 0 0 - 0
East Carteret West Carteret
10 Shots 9
0 Corner Kicks 0
8 Saves 9
9 Fouls 10
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
