You know that scene from “The Office,” the one that has since become a popular GIF, of Jim Halpert looking at the camera and exclaiming, “What is going on?”
That was me last week during the first three rounds of the high school basketball playoffs.
It’s not that I didn’t expect county teams to do well – I just didn’t expect them to do this well.
The county had four teams qualify for the postseason, and in the first round, those teams went a combined 4-0, which wasn’t too surprising.
Two days later, the county again went 4-0, which was certainly surprising.
Why did that open some eyes?
You had the Croatan girls beating a Southwest Onslow team that it had lost to by 25 points and 14 points, respectively, in the regular season. The Stallions came into the game 11-1, but the Cougars handed them a 12-point loss.
The West Carteret boys cruised to an 18-point win over a New Hanover squad that entered the game 9-1.
The East Carteret boys handled a Granville Central team by 18 points after the Panthers came into the contest 12-2.
And an East Carteret girls team with just seven players in its rotation, and three of them freshmen, won its second-round game over Riverside by 13 points.
I was most definitely in Jim Halpert mode Saturday afternoon when it seemed possible that all four teams would advance to the regional finals.
Can you imagine?
If not for a handful of plays in each contest, it would have been the case.
The East girls led by 12 early in the fourth quarter versus Northside-Pinetown before six of its eight players on the roster fouled out, leaving just two of them on the floor for the final 48.7 seconds in what was a two-point game at the time.
The Mariners ended up losing by six in what has to be one of the wildest games in state history. The Panthers shot 51 free throws while East took 32.
The Croatan girls also witnessed an upsetting fourth quarter as their eight-point lead turned into a nine-point loss to McMichael. Fouls again played a part as the Phoenix took 34 free throws to the Cougars’ 15.
The East boys missed a three-pointer at the buzzer as it fell 63-61 to Riverside in a battle of undefeated teams.
The West boys were the lone team to prevail, winning by 18 over a Northern Guilford team that entered the contest with an impressive 16-0 mark.
And so maybe you’re wondering why this postseason run was so surprising.
Consider this …
The West boys lost their top four scorers and five of their top six from last year’s team.
The Croatan girls lost four of their top five scorers from last year’s team.
The East girls lost their top two scorers from last year’s team, and once again, we’re talking about a squad with eight players, seven in the rotation, and three of them freshmen.
The East boys lost their second- and third-leading scorers from last year’s team.
It didn’t matter.
This was the best county basketball season since Croatan came on the scene in 1998.
It’s the first time four teams advanced to the third round in the same season, the first time every team finished with a winning record and the first time five of the six finished in the top three of their respective conferences.
The East (12-1) and West (11-2) boys each won league titles, the Croatan girls (13-3) were the runner-up in their league, and the Croatan boys (8-5) and West girls (7-3) took third apiece. The East girls (8-7) placed fourth in their eight-team conference.
The six county teams went a combined 59-21 this year to register an almost 75% winning percentage.
The coronavirus pandemic may have made it a crazy season with quarantines, mask wearing and near-empty gyms, but county student-athletes and coaches persevered.
