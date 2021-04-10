OCEAN — Four players and the head coach of the Croatan boys soccer team were honored by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association in its recent slate of awards.
Coach Paul Slater was named the public 2A Coach of the Year for the second time after leading the Cougars to a state championship and a perfect 18-0 record in 2021.
Slater was also named the Coach of the Year in 2014 when the Cougars went 15-7-2 and reached the third round of the playoffs.
Slater’s résumé, which continues to grow, also includes coaching selections to the Powerade State Games and the East-West All-Star Boys Soccer Game. His boys teams are a combined 169-119-24 (.580) with 12 playoff appearances in 14 seasons. Slater also coaches the girls program, which has gone 175-87-27 (.652) during his tenure.
Four players – Garrett Boucher, Travis Garner-McGraw, Danny Metcalf and Eli Simonette – were named all-state for the 2A classification thanks to the team’s strong finish.
Garner-McGraw was a scoring machine for the Cougars with 41 goals and five assists. He tallied eight hat tricks (three goals or more) during the season. His best performance was a three-goal, two-assist outing in a 5-0 win over Heide Trask.
Metcalf led the team in assists with 15 in addition to four goals. Simonette put up 15 goals and eight assists, and Boucher 15 goals and four assists.
