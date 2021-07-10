SWANSBORO — The Down East All-Star 12U Softball team played almost perfect during the district tournament in Swansboro on June 16-20.
Opening as the No. 2 seed, Down East dominated the competition from the first pitch to the last, going 4-0 and giving up only two runs total. Wins, respectively, were 15-0 against Western Carteret in three innings, 18-1 against Havelock in four innings in game two, then two equally lopsided wins against host Swansboro in game three and the championship, winning 16-0 in four innings and finally 19-1 for the title.
In the opener, pitcher Grayson Gillikin allowed only one hit while striking out three and walking one in three innings. That propelled Gillikin as MVP of the game. On defense, Down East had no errors and turned two double plays.
In the next contest against Havelock, another strong pitching performance was delivered by Emma Styron who earned MVP for the game. At the plate, Down East exploded with 18 hits to equal its 18 runs and resulting in another contest ending in mercy rule. In addition to its eight hits, Down East batters only struck out three times, drew five walks and stole 12 bases.
In the game three contest against Swansboro, Gillikin returned to the mound and hurled the second no-hitter for the pitching staff. This time, catcher Mali Peck corralled the MVP honor, excelling behind and at the plate with a bat in her hands. Peck had three hits and four RBIs with one triple and threw out two baserunners to keep them out of scoring position.
Gillikin pitched four innings with no hits, four strikeouts and one walk. The offense almost mirrored the win over Havelock with 14 hits to go with its 16 runs and the game ending in mercy rule.
With these great performances three nights in a row, Down East soared in the winners’ bracket and landed in the championship game.
The result was much the same, including pouring rain that had plagued the tournament. The offense started slow but exploded in the top of the third inning on a soaking, wet field. Amilya Lewis pitched yet another gem for the Down East staff and was named MVP for the game, striking out nine and allowing three walks in four innings. She only gave up two hits, which did include the first and only earned run against Down East for the tournament. But Lewis was hardly to blame. She had been nursing a back injury most of the year, and this was her first pitching appearance in three weeks. Gillikin relieved her in the fifth inning to strike out two more hitters.
On offense, Down East scored one run in the third and nine each in the fourth and fifth innings. On defense, Down East committed one error and turned another double play.
“Down East 12U played dominating ball the whole tournament, really playing well with each other,” said head coach Matthew Mintz. “I couldn’t be prouder of a team. I’ve been coaching for 24 years with high school, middle school baseball and Babe Ruth baseball and softball. I have never seen a team with more speed than the girls of this 12U team.”
Ashley Mintz had a great tournament with 13 stolen bases and batted a .692 average, tying Styron for tops in total RBIs with nine. The 12U girls had 34 stolen bases in four games and batted .524, which included three triples and six doubles that helped lead to 68 runs while allowing only two.
The pitching staff is handled by Sara Simpson, a former Down East standout who had the staff well prepared. The combined ERA was 0.51 with 27 strikeouts and six walks while allowing just three hits and one earned run in 16 innings.
Coach Adam Dees had the outfield well placed and prepared while catching all fly balls and being part of one of the double plays. Down East parents and players represented their rich heritage well.
“I’m so proud to be a part of it,” said Dees. “I want to thank the board members of the Down East Softball League in building a great atmosphere level of play for all girls or young ladies involved.
“I also want to thank my Lord and Savior for giving me this opportunity to coach these girls and be a part of such greatness. I couldn’t do it with Him. I am truly blessed more that I deserve.”
The 12U team advanced to the state tournament but didn’t fare as well with some players unable to attend because of a conflict with their travel ball schedule. The girls posted a 1-3 record in pool play.
