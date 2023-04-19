CARTERET COUNTY — The county will offer another impressive slate of long-distance races this year that include a variety of competitions to attract serious and casual runners alike. There are nine total events, stretching from Saturday, May 6, until Saturday, Oct. 28.
The Mosquito Run 10K and 5K will take place at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach on Saturday, May 6. The offroad race, which will start and end at the 200-year-old fort and utilize the Elliott Coues Nature Trail, will go to benefit the Friends of Fort Macon, which looks to financially support all park projects.
The six 10K, 5K and 1-mile races that make up the Beach Run Series at The Circle public access in Atlantic Beach will begin on Tuesday, May 9 and have additional dates on: Tuesday, May 23; Thursday, June 8; Thursday, June 22; Thursday, July 20; and Thursday, Aug. 3. The series is put on by the Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department.
The Crystal Coast Half Booty Triathlon in Beaufort will take place on Saturday, May 13. The Half Booty event, which is put on by FS Series and a team of local business owners and athletes, will include a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike and a 13.1-mile run. The swim will take place in Gallants Channel and the bike route will venture through Beaufort, Morehead City, Newport and Havelock, and the running course will go through Beaufort.
The Big Sky Bravery Trot 10K and 5K in Emerald Isle will take place on Saturday, May 27. The brand-new event organized by a nonprofit organization of the same name works to directly support active-duty U.S. Special Operations Forces.
The Tri for Fun Youth Triathlon at the Sports Center in Morehead City will take place on Saturday, June 3. Kids ages 5-15 are encouraged to participate in a swim-bike-run event held at the gym. Race training events are offered to help prepare participants.
The Beaufort Historic Road Race 10K, 5K and 1-mile in Beaufort will take place on Saturday, June 10 along the waterfront and through the town’s residential neighborhoods. A portion of proceeds from the Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary-organized race will go to benefit Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort, Carteret Community Theatre and Polio Plus Rotary International.
The N.C. Seafood Festival Twin Bridges 8K in Beaufort will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7. The race, put on by festival organizers, will kick off at the NOAA Laboratory in Beaufort travel over the Grayden Paul Bridge in Beaufort and over the Atlantic Beach high-rise bridge before ending on the Atlantic Beach Causeway. A shuttle will be provided to return runners to their vehicles.
The Barley Chase 10K and 5K in Newport will take place on Sunday, Oct. 15. The race will begin and end at Shortway Brewery and travel through residential neighborhoods of the town. Proceeds will go to benefit the Bread & Barley, a nonprofit church that operates out of the brewery and runs entirely on volunteers with no building expenses.
The Emerald Isle Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K in Emerald Isle will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28. The Boston-qualifying marathon organized by the town will run through residential neighborhoods of the town and utilize the local bike and pedestrian path, of which all funds from the race will benefit.
