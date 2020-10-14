MOREHEAD CITY — The Red team trailed 7-2 after two innings and 9-5 after three versus the Marlin Blue squad in the nightcap Monday before fighting back to earn an 11-11 tie in five frames.
The game was called after five due to the two-hour time limit rule.
The Reds moved to 1-3-1 in the Big Rock Fall Baseball season, while the Marlin Blues evened their record at 2-2-1.
“That was a good one,” Red coach Dalton Knight said. “It seemed like the boys had a good time tonight. They had fun.”
The Marlin Blues, who captured an 8-6 victory over the Royal Blue team in the night’s opener, also enjoyed a comeback effort, knotting it up at 11-11 after falling behind by two runs entering the final frame on an unseasonably warm early fall evening.
“The kids played well,” Marlin Blue coach Buddy Bengel said. “You could tell they were tired here in the second game. They were dragging a little bit with this humidity. But give them a lot of credit for coming back there in the last inning to put up two runs and tie it up.”
Landon Mills smacked a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 11-11. Mills had a standout contest at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. Ryland Howell also went 3-for-4.
“We have a knack for close ballgames,” Bengel said. “I think all but one have been a one-run ball game, or in this case, we had a tie. It was a good team effort. Guys are starting to see some rust come off. They’re starting to make more contact as they see more pitches.”
Bengel’s squad has seen its five games decided by just seven runs with four decided by two runs or less.
The Red team has looked better in its last two games after starting the season with three consecutive losses and getting outscored 20-6. The 11-11 tie comes on the heels of a 7-4 triumph over the Orange team.
“I think we are definitely getting much better,” Knight said. “We swung it better than we have before. We didn’t play too well defensively, made a bunch of mistakes, but we’ll build off it.”
The Reds overcame five errors thanks to 11 hits.
Trailing by five runs in the third, back-to-back RBI singles from Brody Nelson and Thomas French and a sacrifice fly from Jaxon Ellingsworth closed it to a two-run deficit.
The Reds then trailed by four in the fourth when Logan Williams and Nelson drove runs across the plate to cut the deficit in half.
The squad posted a four-run frame in the fifth to grab the lead for the first time in the game, taking advantage of a bases-loaded walk, a wild pitch and error, and a RBI single from Jackson Sproul to go up 11-9.
Sproul, Nelson and French each tallied two hits on the night.
“Collectively, we had good bats tonight, good swings,” Knight said. “When you give up 11 runs, you probably don’t deserve to win, but luckily we tied them.”
Big Rock Fall Baseball games are played each Monday and Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. Admission is fee. Concessions are served at the park.
Here are results of the game:
BIG ROCK FALL BASEBALL
Team R H E
Red………....203 24x x - 11 10 5
M. Blue…...252 02x x - 11 9 2
WP – None
LP – None
Red leading hitters: French 2-2, RBI; Sproul 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Nelson 2-3, 2 RBIs, run; Hoy 1-1 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; Sullivan 1-3, RBI, run; Gillikin 1-3, run; Hall 1-3, 2 runs; Saylor 1-3, run; Norris 1-4, run.
M. Blue leading hitters: Mills 3-4 (2B), 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Howell 3-4; Huff 1-1, 2 runs; McLeod 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Newman 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.