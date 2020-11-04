The last couple weeks, I ranted against many things, one at the top of the list is that people who fish should know and understand our recreational fishing regulations.
The next couple of weeks, I will go over some of the “most popular” regs and give some historical perspective as well.
Most of the regulations invoke creel and size limits, so to start off, what in the world is a creel? Historically, it is a wicker basket for carrying fish, back from the days when people bagged their catches in a hand-woven, wicker basket. So, the creel limit is the maximum number of a particular species of fish that are allowed to be taken by an angler in a day. It’s also commonly known as the bag limit.
So, you may know the number of fish that you can take, but there are size limitations too. It seems straight forward, but how do you measure a fish? Well, it depends on the fish. Variations depend on the anatomy of your fish. Flat-tailed fish like drum or flounder, you measure the total length (TL), which is the length of a fish as measured from the tip of the snout to the tip of the tail.
Fish like Spanish mackerel and king mackerel, which have forked tails, you need to measure the fork length (FL). Not surprisingly, that is the length of a fish as measured from the tip of its snout to the fork of the tail.
Now some fish, like tuna, have body shapes resembling a football, so a curved fork length (CFL) is used with the length of a fish being measured on a line tracing the contour of the body from the tip of the upper jaw to the fork of the tail.
Finally, we have the billfish, so how does one deal with the unusual anatomy of billfish? We use something called Lower Jaw Fork Length (LJFL), which is the length of a fish as measured from the tip of its lower jaw to the fork of the tail.
And then there is the dreaded “slot limit.” Some fish not only have a minimum size limit but a maximum size limit as well, and that’s called a slot limit. For example, the slot limit for our state fish, the red drum, is 18 to 27 inches, meaning a legal fish must be a minimum of 18 inches, but it is unlawful to keep a fish greater than 27 inches in total length. More recently, black drum have a slot limit of 14 to 25 inches total length. For up-to-date info, log onto: http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/recreational-fishing-size-and-bag-limits, or download one of the fishing applications, like http://www.FishRulesApp.com to keep up with these moving targets.
Next week, I will go over some of the more common species and their creel and size limits and look back on how these have changes over the years.
---------------------
Waking up Monday morning, we encountered Eastern Standard Time after dialing back one hour at 2 a.m., and with it came some of the coldest temperatures of the fall, a gift of a late weekend cold front.
We also awoke to near gale-force northwest winds and temperatures hovering just above 40 degrees. Guess what? Overnight, our surf water temperatures plunged into the 60s in the surf and the 50s in Bogue Sound for the first time in forever. Hopefully this shock to the system will just strike fear into our fall fish and not chase them out of our zip code.
---------------------
Fishing last week showed some encouraging signs, especially along the surf and pre-surf zone.
Trout fishing this year has been epic in our internal waters but nearly nonexistent or sporadically existent along the beaches and piers.
This past week, the trout showed in excellent numbers on almost every cast at the Radio Island rock jetty, and then by Saturday, they spilled over to the Bogue Banks surf all the way down to Emerald Isle surf and Bogue Inlet Pier, with nice fish being caught. Hopefully this cold front won’t disrupt this fish movement, which we’ve waited for.
There were also catches of specks in the Bogue Sound creeks, which are currently jam-packerooed with peanuts and mullet baits. And specks and drums (red and black) are still doing well in the Neuse and New rivers.
---------------------
Prior to the cold front, the false albacore, bluefish, Spanish and king mackerel bites have been holding up well, but a few more degrees may push out the mackerels.
Kings have been hot as close as the Topsail piers and merely just 5 miles out of Bogue Inlet and east of the Cape Lookout Shoals. By the way, I even heard of a king nabbed on a fly east of the shoals…very cool!
Interestingly, there is another player again showing. Since a blackfin tuna was caught from Bogue Inlet Pier in April 2012, they continue to show nearshore, not only in the spring but now in the fall too. If you have had any unexpected runoffs while busting false albacore, it might be a BIG fat Albert, or even somewhat likely these days, a citation blackfin tuna in the mix. Blackfin tuna have been hooked and landed from albie schools and have also been caught in schools between AR 315 and AR 320. By the way, citation size is 20 pounds, and they are supposed to taste great!
---------------------
Other signs of good fall fishing are the appearance of big sea mullet and the northern puffers in the surf, around piers and in Beaufort Inlet.
And if you are jigging around the inlet, the turning basin or the Atlantic Beach causeway, you will also come up with some gray trout. They are also feeding around the above mentioned ARs, Cape Lookout and Dead Tree Hole.
Another fish moving out and fattening up for the winter are sheepshead, weighing up to 9 pounds. Fish are around hard structure, jetties and piers and also some in the beach surf. There, at least before the cold front, are maybe still sand fleas along the surf zone.
---------------------
Now for the ocean fishing piers:
Oceanana Pier reports albies, reds, a few spots, sight-fishing for sheepshead and trout “hangin’ out” as well.
Bogue Inlet Pier has had albies, a big slot black drum, Spanish, blues, sea mullet starting to show, a few spots and pompano, and of course, catch-and-release flounder in last week’s clear green water.
Seaview Pier reports about one king mackerel per day last week, big reds at night, pompano, good numbers of spots and still amazingly ribbonfish galore.
Surf City Pier reports a great king bite, Spanish, blues, sea mullet and a few big trout.
Jolly Roger Pier reports a few kings last week, as well with sea mullet at night, pompano and blues, but no spots or specks.
Offshore remains a bit bumpy right now.
Bogus notes
Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com.
2) "Ask Dr. Bogus" is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
