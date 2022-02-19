SOUTHPORT — West Carteret had four wrestlers reach the finals last weekend in the 3A east regional.
Skyler Oxford, Cole Reynolds and Hiroki Cruz each garnered championships while Joshua Knipe claimed a runner-up finish.
The Patriots tied Swansboro for third in the 23-team competition with the Coastal Conference rivals each scoring 124 points.
First Flight won the regional with 131.5 points, followed by Currituck with 130.5.
Oxford (42-6) won the 113-pound division by taking a 9-5 decision over South Johnston’s Ethan Brownlee (21-5) in the final.
He pinned South Brunswick’s Ethan McCullough (33-7) in 1:49 in the semifinal after pinning C.B. Aycock’s Skylyr Hill (12-12) in 1:45 in the first round and Currituck’s Jordyn Toliver (22-4) in 4:56 in the quarterfinal.
Reynolds (40-2) took the 170-pound class with an 8-2 decision over Dixon’s Adrian Desousa (28-6) in the final.
He marched to the first-place match with three pins, finishing West Johnston’s Jayden Chavis (6-11) in 1:14 in the first round, Southern Wayne Senior’s Daylan Kornegay (11-8) in 57 seconds in the quarterfinal and Croatan’s Blake McCabe (21-7) in 3:23 in the semifinal.
Cruz (40-6) escaped with a 6-5 decision over Dixon’s Bryston Desousa (29-2) in the 182-pound final.
He also pinned his way to the first-place match, ending Currituck’s Cole Hampton (6-12) in 50 seconds in the first round, Hunt’s Buster Williams (17-7) in 1:05 in the quarterfinal and C.B. Aycock’s Chance Sauls (29-7) in 1:30 in the semifinal.
Knipe (38-4) nearly gave West four champions but fell 4-0 in a tough match with First Flight’s Milosz Gargol (23-2) in the 195-pound final.
He just got by Croatan’s Landon Gray (32-11) with a 3-2 decision in the semifinal.
Knipe took a 7-3 decision over South Johnston’s Jeramy Darden (14-6) in the quarterfinal after pinning East Wake’s Ja’Mari Godette (5-18) in 1:41 in the first round.
Braden Reynolds also qualified for the state tournament after finishing fourth in the 132-pound class. He suffered a pin in 43 seconds to Fike’s Barrett Klutey (36-7) in the third-place match.
Reynolds (26-20) was involved in six matches that resulted in pins.
He pinned C.B. Aycock’s Alexander Reyes (9-7) in 1:21 in the first round and then was pinned by Havelock’s Cody Rutherford (32-5) in 1:59 in the quarterfinal.
Reynolds then pinned his way through the consolation round, taking down Richlands’ Ryan McManus (12-15) in 2:14, South Johnston’s Nathaniel Stanley (22-12) in 2:07 and Swansboro’s Ayden Goodman (30-5) in 4:15.
