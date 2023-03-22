NEWPORT — Four of West Carteret’s five boys tennis victories this season have come by 9-0 victories.
The Patriots (5-0) posted their latest shutout over Dixon on Thursday at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport to improve to 2-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference. Dixon dipped to 1-2 with the loss.
Heading into team matches Tuesday, West and Croatan are the only two league teams with a winning overall record at 5-0 apiece. The next-best squad in the conference is Swansboro at 2-3.
West’s No. 1 netter Adam Cummings was unavailable for the match, so No. 2 Moksh Thakore stepped up and made quick work of his opponent, Braden Grooms, by a 6-0, 6-0 score.
He was one of three Patriots to beat their opponents by straight-set 6-0, 6-0 scores, including Ethan Sherrill at No. 5 and Connor Ballou at No. 6.
Tanner Hahn at No. 2 beat Peyton Grooms 6-1, 6-0, Slate Taber at No. 3 defeated Kyle Gileta 6-2, 6-2 and Worth Stack at No. 4 beat Christian Cole 6-1, 6-1.
An entire new slate of netters played at doubles for the Patriots in competitive matches that all finished with an 8-5 score.
Peter Huynh teamed up with Tristan Blaine at No. 1, Nash Taylor and Sawyer Davis played at No. 2 and Guion Capehart and Cooper Jones partnered up at No. 3.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 9, Dixon 0
Singles
No. 1: Moksh Thakore (WC) def. Braden Grooms (D), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Tanner Hahn (WC) def. Peyton Grooms (D), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3: Slate Taber (WC) def. Kyle Gileta (D), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 4: Worth Stack (WC) def. Christian Cole (D), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 5: Ethan Sherrill (WC) def. Jack Davis (D), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6: Connor Ballou (WC) def. Landon Gussman (D), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Peter Huynh/Tristan Blaine (WC) def. B. Grooms/Gileta (D), 8-5.
No. 2: Nash Taylor/Sawyer Davis (WC) def. P. Grooms/Davis (D), 8-5.
No. 3: Guion Capehart/Cooper Jones (WC) def. Caleb Frane/Cole (D), 8-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.