BEAUFORT — The West Carteret softball team found its bats in the second game of the season.
A night after posting just four hits in a 4-3 loss to Havelock, the Patriots put up 13 hits in a 13-1 win over East Carteret.
“We hit the ball extremely well,” West coach John Barnes said. “We didn’t hit it last night.”
The Patriots jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning versus a Mariners team that was making its season debut.
“I think we had a lot of nerves to work out,” East coach Jessica Ball said. “It was our first time stepping on the field. I saw some good things. If you take away the first inning, it’s a different ball game.”
Each team scored a run over the next three innings before the Patriots brought an end to the 10-run mercy-rule contest by putting two on the board in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Ball and assistant Clayton Gilpin moved over to East in the offseason after serving five years on the West staff.
“It’s always good to come over here and get a win, but not always good to play against people we used to coach with,” Barnes said. When we play East, when we get on the field, we don’t hold back, but we’ll hug you afterward.”
Barnes said he could sympathize with Ball’s first game as he took the West JV over to East in his first game as a coach and lost 20-0.
“You figure it out eventually,” he said. “They will be fine. They have a great coaching staff, and they have some good young talent.”
West’s Mackenzie Burroughs made it a 10-1 game in the fifth with an RBI triple. In the sixth inning, teammate Zoe Sabourin hit a solo homer, Aryonniah Haller followed with a RBI double, and Hope Collins rounded out the scoring with an RBI single.
Hydee Kugler, Burroughs, Sabourin, Haller and Collins went 2-for-4 apiece. Haller tallied two doubles, and Burroughs and Sabourin earned one base knock apiece. Sabourin and Burroughs each accounted for two RBIs.
Ella Rodriguez, Abree Young and Emily-Grace Phelps each had a hit for West with Rodriguez producing a double.
Rodriguez and Phelps each hit the first home run of their careers against Havelock as the two accounted for all four of the team’s hits by going for two apiece. Rodriguez is a freshman while Phelps is returning to the field after missing her junior season with an injury.
“I think we’re going to be better than I thought before the season,” Barnes said. “We have good pitchers, good hitters, and good senior leadership. We only have four players that started for us, so we’re inexperienced. We’re a work in progress. We learned a lot last night, we learned a lot tonight, and we’ll learn a lot when we go to Washington on Friday.”
Freshman lefty Caitlyn Dumarse showed well in her first two varsity appearances.
She had four strikeouts and surrendered one hit and no walks in two innings versus Havelock and struck out eight in four innings against East while giving up one run on one hit and three walks.
Abree Young struck out five and allowed just one hit and no walks in two innings versus the Mariners.
Freshman Grayson Gillikin scored East’s lone run in the third inning.
“West Carteret is a pretty well-oiled machine with an intimidating presence, and I think that got to some of the girls, but I think we learned we are capable of more than we showed,” Ball said. “Once we got those nerves out and settled in, it was much better.”
The Mariners will visit Havelock (1-0) on Thursday and travel to Croatan (0-0) on Friday.
“It’s a tough first week,” Ball said. “We’re going to hit the ground running, but a tough nonconference schedule is going to help us in the long run. As long we finish strong, it’s OK if we have a bumpy start.”
