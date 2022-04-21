MOREHEAD CITY — East Carteret’s foray into the Battle for Big Rock spring holiday tournament quickly morphed from three games to just one.
The Monday game with Havelock was rained out, and before the event’s schedule was set, the Mariners decided against three games in three days due to their lack of pitching, so the Tuesday matchup with East Duplin was off.
East finally took the field Wednesday and fell 14-2 in a five-inning, mercy-rule tilt with West Craven.
“Every time there is an Easter tournament, you always expect weather, and you always expect it to get cold again,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “That is just the way it goes. It feels like in 17, 18 years of doing this, I’ve seen two spring breaks where it was actually warm and there was no rain.”
The temperature was 53 degrees when the game at Big Rock Stadium ended about 9 p.m.
The Mariners, who dropped to 3-10 this season, were no match for a West Craven squad that has been one of the top 2A teams in the eastern part of the state this year.
The Eagles, No. 3 in the latest MaxPreps 2A East rankings, bumped their record to 16-2. They’ve outscored opponents 166-70 thanks to strong offense and defense.
They’ve scored double-digit runs in eight games and held opponents to two runs or less in seven contests.
“That is a good team over there,” Griffee said. “They got a bunch of lefties on the mound, and they hit the ball really well.”
Nine West Craven batters hit over .314 against East, and the team sports a .329 batting average. The Eagles’ pitching staff has a 2.09 ERA.
Wilson Webber drove in three runs on two hits for West Craven against East. Nick Bruno and Ashton Batchelore each drove in two runs.
Isaiah Abrams and Batchelor combined to strike out 13 and give up three hits and four walks in five innings on the mound.
The Mariners scored both of their runs in the third inning when Brody Nelson and Tanner Goodwin hit back-to-back RBI singles.
“I thought we played alright considering we’ve had a whole week off and not done anything since last Wednesday,” Griffee said.
East hadn’t played or practiced since a 15-7 loss to Jones Senior on Wednesday, April 13.
The next game will come Tuesday at Jones Senior.
The Mariners’ season can be looked at as a “glass half full” situation as the spring break comes to an end.
They’ve lost four in a row and 10 of 13 this year.
They’ve surrendered double-digit runs in eight games and lost by at least eight runs in six contests.
East has been outscored 137-50 in its 10 losses.
And yet, despite those numbers, the Beaufort club can contend for the runner-up spot in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
Northside-Pinetown (13-5) leads the CPC with a 6-0 record, followed by Jones Senior (11-8) with a 5-1 mark. East and Southside (8-8) are tied at 3-3.
After the matchup versus Jones Senior, the Mariners will play Pamlico (0-17, 0-6 league), Southside and Lejeune (1-7, 1-5 league).
And while the squad doesn’t have to play Northside again, Jones Senior does.
“We’re not out of it,” Griffee said. “We just have to put some things together. We beat Pamlico, we beat Southside, we beat Lejeune the first time around. We have a chance to finish on a run. We just have to put it together.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
E. Carteret…..002 00x x - 2 3 4
W. Craven.…..243 50x x - 14 12 1
WP – Batchelor
LP – B. Nelson
E. Carteret leading hitters: T. Goodwin 1-2, RBI; Bates 1-1, run; B. Nelson 1-3, RBI.
W. Craven leading hitters: Batchelor 2-3, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Plunkett 2-3, run; Webber 2-4, 3 RBI, run; Abrams 2-4, 3 runs; Bruno 1-2 (2B), 2 RBI, 3 runs; Cooke 1-2, run; Long 1-3, RBI, run; Wood 1-3.
